Today, October 26

Palma. 20.00. Music with the band Donallop (Joana Pol and Pere Bestard) and _juno (Mucho and Zahara). Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). From 8 euros at teatreprincpal.com.

Palma. 19.00. “Winterreise” by Schubert. Xavier Sabata (countertenor) and Francisco Poyato (pianist). CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3) in Palma. 15 euros. Members 7.50 euros at caixaforum.org.

Palma. Dinosaurs Tour. Son Fusteret fairgrounds (Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n). Mondays to Fridays 17.00 to 21.00. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Tickets 9 euros (children and adults). Under 2 years are free. Tickets at the box office or https://www.dinosaurstour.com/. Runs until November 21.

Markets: Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

Wednesday, October 27

Palma. 20.00. 10th Evolution Film Festival. Opening Gala. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Screening of “Pan de limon con semillas de amapola”. Duration 118 minutes. Tickets 10 euros at teatreprincipal.koobin.com.

Santanyi. 12.00. Organ recital. Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Free.

Markets: Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.