Today, October 30

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church. Free.

Cala Millor. 20.30. Dance show “Fígaro, Barbero de Sevilla” by Ibérica de Danza Company from Madrid. Sa Maniga Auditorium (Carrer son Galta, 4). Cala Millor. Tickets 12 euros at ticketib.com.

Inca. Leisure and Sports Fair. 3X3 Ciutat d’Inca. Plaça Mallorca. 16.00. Sporting exhibition. Plaça Mallorca. 11.00 and 12.00. 8th “Cursa de la Galleta” (Quely). Children’s and youth competition. Municipal swimming pool Catalina Corró. Register elitechip.net. From 11.00 to 13.00 and 17.00 to 19.30. Dance activities. Plaça de la Llibertat. 20.00. Line dancing. Plaça de la Llibertat. From 10.00 to19.00. Children’s activities. Avda. General Luque. From 10.00 to 19.00. Sale for school trips. Carrer de Jaume Armengol. From 10.30 to 13.30 and 16.00 to 19.00. Children’s games. Plaça de Santa Maria la Major. 11.00 and 16.30. Storytelling. Plaça de Santa Maria la Major. From 10.00 to 20.00. Artisans. Carrer de l’Estrella and Carrer la Pau. 11.00-13.00 / 16.00-19.00: Circus acts. Plaça Espanya. 17.00-21.30: LeatherFest Rock and Roll Festival - various bands, plus Disc Fair. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 10.00-20.00: Flower and plant market for All Saints. C. Major, C, Comerç. 10.00-20.00: Artisan products. C. Comerç, C. Bisbe Llompart.

Llubí. 20.00. Majorca’s Chamber Orchestra. Municipal Theatre. Reservations at 971 522 002.

Palma. 10th Evolution Film Festival. CineCiutat screenings: 16:00. Films For Kids & Panel. “A Hand To Hold”, 3 min; “Me, a monster?”, 6 min and “The Wolf Pack”, 15 min + “How Kids Can Start Acting” panel with Director Lydia Bruna & Casting Director Iris Baumüller. 17:00. Short Films Made In Baleares (MIB): “Hit the road”, 4 min; “Nerea by the sea”, 13 min; “Table for two”, 6 min; “Sergi & Irena”, 24 min; “Remember me”, 30 min; “Volatile”, 6 min. 19:00. “Highway One”, 90 min. In English. 19:30. “Living without a country” (Doc), 60 min. 21:00. Short Films Nighttime: “Auto, 9 min; “Body of the mined”, 15 min; “Iskra”, 11 min; “5 hr, 39 min, 25 sec” (MIB), 23 min and “Yo, Diablo” (MIB), 20 min. 21:00 “Take me to the river New Orleans” (Doc), 110 min. Port Adriano drive-in film screenings: 19:30. “Beetlejuice”, 90 min.21.30. “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, 90 min. In English. Sala Augusta film screening: 20:30. “Off The Rails”, 94 min. In English. Tickets at www.evolutionfilmfestival.com.

Palma. 11.30 and 18.00. Music from Chile and Peru with the group Skapatú. Caixaforum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). 6 euros. Reservations caixaforum.org.

Palma. 17.00. “Nit de les Ànimes”. Music with Licata, Maria Amengula, Gerika and DJ Mut. Parc de la Riera. Free. Register equipdinamo.cat. Prizes for those who go in costume.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Claudio Gabriel Sanna and Rall Grup. Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). Free. Reservations at 971 452 358 (Teatre Mar i Terra).

Palma. 20.00 anbd 22.00. 1st Aspanob Mallorca Festival. “Antón Cortés and Kiko Navarro”. Palacio de Congressos. Charity for families that have children and young adults with cancer on the Balearic Islands. Tickets donations from 15 euros. On sale at El Corte Ingles, Palau de Congressos, 971 73 34 73 and 636 97 18 57.

Porreres. Autumn Fair. 20.00. Local products on sale. Avinguda del Bisbe Campins. 20.30. Folk dance exhibition. Auditorium. 21.00. Concert. Reïna, Roig and Salvatge Cor. Parc Municipal de n’Hereveta.

Santanyi. 12.00. Organ recital. Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Every Wednesday and Saturday.

Markets: Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Flea market at Son Bugadelles (Santa Ponsa) , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.