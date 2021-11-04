Thursday, November 4

Palma. Dinosaurs Tour. Son Fusteret fairgrounds (Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n). Mondays to Fridays 17.00 to 21.00. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Tickets 9 euros (children and adults). Under 2 years are free. Tickets at the box office or https://www.dinosaurstour.com/. Runs until November 21.

Palma. 20.00. Concert and folk dance. Madame Gató. Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89). Free. Reservations 971 452 358.

Palma. 20.00. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Teatro Princpal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). 30 euros.

Palma. 20.15. Opera and ballet season. Opera “Otello” screening from Palazzo Ducale di Venezia. Directed by Francesco Micheli and muiscal director Myung-Whun Chung. Ocimax Palma. 150 minutes. 9 euros at aficine.com.

Markets: S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday, November 5

Inca. Fairs, Third Fair. From 17.00 – 23.00 Mediaeval market. 18.00. parade. 18.30. El bosc encantat by Human no limit. 19.00 Andalusian music by Treefolk. 19.30. Show Wheels by Humanno limit. 20.00. Los Alegres tarados del Ritmo by Treefolk. 21.00. Andalusian music by Treefolk. All shows through the village. 22.00. Fire and trapeze show. Plaça Espanya.

Palma. 19.00. Acadèmia 18.30. Sa Nostra Culture Centre (C/Concepció, 12). 12 euros in advance and 15 euros at the box office. Students and senior citizens 7 euros. Tickets at giglon.com.

Palma. 19.30. Autumn Music Series. SimfoVents. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). Free.

Palma. 20.30. Dance. Leira. Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). Free.

Sa Pobla. 19.30. Music. Leonmanso and Clara Gorrias. Sa Congregació Culture Centre (Carrer del Rosari, 25). 10 euros at barnasantstickets.cat.

Markets: Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).