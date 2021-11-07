Sunday, November 7

Bunyola. 18.30. 37th Bunyola Music Festival. Tomeu Moll (piano). Municipal Theatre. 10 euros donation. www.ajbunyola.es.

Inca. Fairs, Third Fair. From 10.00 Mediaeval market. 10.00. Performance “El mercado cobra vida.” 11.00 & 19.00. Music “Los Alegres tarados del ritmo” by Treefolk. 12.00 & 17.00. “El Bestiario” by Human no limit. 12.30 & 17.00. Andalusian music by Treefolk. 13.00 & 18.30. “Show Wheels” by Human no limit. 14.00. Musical parade. 14.30 & 20.00. Trapeze show “Ella Karya”. 15.00. “Hora del buen yantar”. 21.00. Musical parade. From 9.30 to 20.30. Exhibition, sale and workshops for children and adults. Fàbrica Ramis. 2 euros. 10.00 to 19.00. 5th Edition Rata Market. Sant Domingo cloister. Sunday 10.00 to 19.00. Free entrance. Art, design, artisan etc. Info at www.ratamarket.com.

Lloseta. 19.00. Biel Ensemble. Municipal Auditorium of Porreres. 7 euros.

Palma. Dinosaurs Tour. Son Fusteret fairgrounds (Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n). Mondays to Fridays 17.00 to 21.00. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Tickets 9 euros (children and adults). Under 2 years are free. Tickets at the box office or https://www.dinosaurstour.com/. Runs until November 21.

Palma. Folk dance day. 11.30. Grup Es Raiguer, Terra Rotja, Roada, Sonadors Sonats, Es Gall De Sa Pastera, Ballugall, Es Revetlers and Esclafits i Castanyetes. Ses Voltes. Free.

Palma. 16.00. Live Ballet. “Espartaco”. Ocimax. Palma. 18 euros at aficine.com.

Palma. 18.30. Football match at home. Real Mallorca and Elche CF. Son Moix Iberostar Stadium (Cami dels Reis, s/n) in Palma by the Poligono Can Valero. From 30 euros at https://entradas.rcdmallorca.es/

Port Adriano. Isla Race.12km and 6km. 40-50 euros. Register at islaraceportadriano.es.

Paguera. 19.00. Santa Cecilia concert. Calvia’s Municipal Music Band. Auditorium (C/Pins, 17). Free. Reservations 971 670 000 or 971 139 181.

Porreres. 19.00. Classical music series. Orquestra Lauseta and soloists from the group Biel Ensemble. Municipal auditorium. 7 euros.

Sa Pobla. 18.00. Arlington Jazz Festival Massachusetts (USA) and Festival Mallorca Jazz Sa Pobla will transmit at the same time their concerts. Isis Montero Quintet will perform here. Sa Congregació Culture Centre (Carrer del Rosari, 25). Free. Reservations ticketib.com.

Markets: Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, November 8

Palma. Dinosaurs Tour. Son Fusteret fairgrounds (Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n). Mondays to Fridays 17.00 to 21.00. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Tickets 9 euros (children and adults). Under 2 years are free. Tickets at the box office or https://www.dinosaurstour.com/. Runs until November 21.

Markets: Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Christmas Corner

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 18

Palma. 11.00 to 20.00. 30th Christmas market El Refugi. La Misericordia Courtyard (Pl. De l’Hospital, 4). Bar and Restaurant service. Books, travel items, antiques, children and adult clothing, accessories and big tombola. Runs until Saturday 20 November.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24

Palma. Christmas lights go on. Town hall. Further information TBA.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26

Palma. Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Runs until Sunday November 28. Further information TBA.

Portals Nous. Christmas Fair. From 13.00. Secret Garden (Calle Oratoria, 9). In aid of the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop. Hand-made gifts (candles, glassware, soaps etc.). Glass of mulled Wine.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 27

Palma. Christmas Bazaar. From 10.00 to 15.00. Anglican Church (Nuñez de Balboa, 6) Son Armadans. All the usual stalls, food and drinks and much more. Information 678 956 655 and 971 737 279.