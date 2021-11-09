Today, November 9

Palma. 19.00. Jazz music. Surel, Segal & Gubitsch. Caixaforum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). 15 euros. Reservations caixaforum.org.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Voyeur Festival. Documentary “What Happened, Miss Simone”. Teatre Catalina Valls (Paseo Mallorca, 9). Free.

Palma. Dinosaurs Tour. Son Fusteret fairgrounds (Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n). Mondays to Fridays 17.00 to 21.00. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Tickets 9 euros (children and adults). Under 2 years are free. Tickets at the box office or https://www.dinosaurstour.com/. Runs until November 21.

Tomorrow, November 10

Santanyi. 12.00. Organ recital. Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Every Wednesday and Saturday.

Palma. 21.00. Ballet. “Swan Lake”. Moscow Ballet. Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 35/45 euros.

Christmas Corner

Thursday November 18

Palma. 11.00 to 20.00. 30th Christmas market El Refugi. La Misericordia Courtyard (Pl. De l’Hospital, 4). Bar and Restaurant service. Books, travel items, antiques, children and adult clothing, accessories and big tombola. Runs until Saturday 20 November.

Wednesday November 24

Palma. Christmas lights go on. Town hall. Further information TBA.

Thursday November 25

Palma. Bulletin Thanksgiving lunch. 13.30. Can Eduardo Restauant (C/Contramuelle Mollet 3). 30 euros per person. Reservations on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday 9.00 to 14.00.

Friday November 26

Palma. Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Runs until Sunday November 28. Further info TBA.

Portals Nous. Christmas Fair. From 13.00. Secret Garden (Calle Oratoria, 9). In aid of the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop. Hand-made gifts (candles, glassware, soaps etc.). Glass of mulled Wine.

Saturday November 27

Palma. Christmas Bazaar. From 10.00 to 15.00. Anglican Church (Nuñez de Balboa, 6) Son Armadans. All the usual stalls, food and drinks and much more. Information 678 956 655 and 971 737 279.