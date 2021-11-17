Today, November 17

Inca. Dimecres Bo. From 17.00 to 22.00. Traditional Country Market. Centre.16.30. Music. Disccovers + Joni Theas + Peri + T-Mark + Christian Mir + Pep Torrens & LMM + Bartoni. Quarter General Luque. 7 euros at evenbrite.com. 17.00. DJ Music. Oscar Romero + Skalas + Calderon + Marcial + Crimix DJ. Plaza Toros. 8/10 euros. 17.30. Folk dances. Xeremiers and Revetlers des Puig d’Inca. Plaça del Bestiar. Free. 21.00. humour. “José Corbacho”. Teatre Principal. 20 euros at www.teatreprincipal.inca.com.

Palma. 20.00. Alternatilla Jazz. Alternatilla All-Woman Jazz Band (Kika Spragners + Cecile Grundt + Aga Derlak + Marta Garrett + Blanca Barranco + Laia Fortià). Teatre Principal C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). 8/25 euros at teatreprincpal.com.

Santanyi. 12.00. Organ music by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free. Every Wednesday and Saturday.

Tomorrow, November 18

Inca. Dijous Bo. Agriculture, livestock and craft fair. From 9.30 to 17.30.Livestock exhibition. Plaça del Bestiar. From 10.00 to 20.00. Tradtional market. From 10.00 to 20.00 trade show. Plaça de Mallorca. From 10.00 to 20.00. Cars, trucks and heavy industrial machinery on exhbition. Industrial Estate. 20.30. Music. Petit & Friends. Teatre Principal. 15 euros at www.teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma. 20.00. Music. El Consorcio. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). From 30 euros.

Porreres. 20.30. Alternatilla Jazz In Mallorca. Llibert Fortuny & Gergo Börlai. Auditori de Porreres. 18/12 euros at ticketib.com.

Markets

Open from 8AM to 1PM

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Christmas Corner

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 18

Palma. 11.00 to 20.00. 30th Christmas market El Refugi. La Misericordia Courtyard (Pl. De l’Hospital, 4). Bar and Restaurant service. Books, travel items, antiques, children and adult clothing, accessories and big tombola. Runs until Saturday 20 November.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24

Palma. Christmas lights go on. Town hall. Further information TBA.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25

Palma. Bulletin Thanksgiving lunch. 13.30. Can Eduardo Restauant (C/Contramuelle Mollet 3). 30 euros per person. Reservations on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday 9.00 to 14.00.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26

Palma. Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Runs until Sunday November 28. Further info TBA.

Portals Nous. Christmas Fair. From 13.00. Secret Garden (Calle Oratoria, 9). In aid of the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop. Hand-made gifts (candles, glassware, soaps etc.). Glass of mulled Wine.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 27

Palma. Christmas Bazaar. From 10.00 to 15.00. Anglican Church (Nuñez de Balboa, 6) Son Armadans. All the usual stalls, food and drinks and much more. Information 678 956 655 and 971 737 279.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 3

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. 16.30 - 2L3.00 (Fri 10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturday (11 & 18) and Sundays (12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Monday, 6 and Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. Runs until January 2.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs tunil Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.