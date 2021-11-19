Friday, November 19

Buger. 18.00. Music. Rafel Moll + Xeremiers de Santa Eugènia & Pina. Fundació ACA.

Llucmajor. Alternatilla Jazz in Mallorca. 20.30. Magalí Sare & Sebastià Gris. Auditori Sant Bonaventura. 18/12 euros at ticket.com.

Manacor. 19.30. Music. Glòria Julià and Vìctor Leiva. Institució Pública Antoni Maria Alcover. Free.

Palma. Dinosaurs Tour. Son Fusteret fairgrounds (Camí Vell de Bunyola, s/n). Mondays to Fridays 17.00 to 21.00. Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays 10.00 to 14.00 and 16.00 to 21.00. Tickets 9 euros (children and adults). Under 2 years are free. Tickets at the box office or https://www.dinosaurstour.com/. Runs until November 21.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Poomse. Municipal Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 12/10 euros at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00. Indie-rock music. La Bien Querida. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. 25 euros at truiteatre.com.

Palma. 20.00. Music by Dúo Dinámico. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). From 38 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 19.00. Simfovents Palma “III Autumn Series: The Crown”. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). Free.

Palma. 20.00. Dance. “La contínua”. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). 20 euros. Runs until Sunday 21 at 18.00.

Sa Pobla. 20.00. Music. Band Dumingu. Teatre Sa Congregació Culture Centre (Carrer del Rosari, 25). 8/5 euros at ticketib.com.

Saturday, November 20

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church. Free.

Caimari. 24th Olive Fair. 10.00. Opening of the fair. Tafona-Msue “Sa Tafona de Caimari”. 11.00. Children’s performance. Plaça Major. 12.00. Exhibition of how to make Majorcan olives. Plaça Major. 16.00. Opening of the 24th Olive Fair. 16.30. Music. Pere Josep Garcíes and 20.00 by Ameyal. Plaça Major. 17.30. Departure of the large figure heads from Carrer Castellet accompanied by the bagpipers. Dance at 18.30. 19.00. Local food exhibition. Plaça Major. Free.

Felanitx. 20.00. 45th Week of Music. Xema Borràs and Andreu Riera. Music Conservatory. Free. Invitations at ticketib.com.

Inca. 19.00. Santa Cecilia concert. Unió Musical Inquera. Sant Domingo church. Free.

Inca. Dijous Bo concerts. 20.00. Tenor José Sanchez and pianist Francesc Blanco. Teatre Principal. 10 euros at box office or teatreprincipalinca.com.

Llubi. Honey Fair. 19.00. Folk dances. Roada. Plaça de la Carretera. Free. 22.00. Live music with The Tyets. Teatre Municipal. 10 euros at ticketib.com.

Lluc. This municipality of Escorca is holding the market to benefit the creation of a nature classroom in Lluc, one of the places in Majorca that is most connected to nature and the environment. The Medieval Crafts Market, which will take place on the 20th and 21st of November, will host several stalls selling crafts and local products.

Muro. 20.30. Alternatilla Jazz Band. Teatre Municipal. 18/12 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. 11.30 & 18.00. Music by Bitácora. CaixaForum (Plaza de Weyler, 3). 6 euros at caixaforum.org.

Palma. 20.00. 24th Antique Music Festival in Palma. Female vocal ensemble “Egeria”. Sant Felip Neri church. Free. Invitation at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 11.00, 12.30, 16.00 and 17.30. Santa Cecilia music. Ireneu Segarra Music School. Museu Fundacion Juan March (C/Sant Miquel, 11). Free. More info at Escola de Música Ireneu Segarra and 971 292 111.

Palma. 20.00. Irish Folk music. Dervish who will present their album “The Great Irish Songbook”. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). From 8 euros at teatreprincipal.com.

Palma. 20.00. Acadèmia 1830. Municipal Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/12 euros at box office.

Petra. 19.00. Petra’s Band of Music. Teatre de Petra. 4 euros at ticketib.com

Pollensa. 21.00. 26th Gathering of Xeremiers and Fira de Lutiers. Bagpiper Susana Seivane. Parc de Can Ciera Prim. 15 euros at ticketib.com.

Selva. 19.30. Santa Cecilia concert. Orfeó Santa Maria. Selva church. Pay as you wish.

Christmas Corner

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 18

Palma. 11.00 to 20.00. 30th Christmas market El Refugi. La Misericordia Courtyard (Pl. De l’Hospital, 4). Bar and Restaurant service. Books, travel items, antiques, children and adult clothing, accessories and big tombola. Runs until Saturday 20 November.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 24

Palma. 18.00. Christmas lights go on. Town hall (Plaza Cort).

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26

Palma. Christmas Market at the Swedish Church. The Swedish Church (Joan Miro, 113 – Terreno) in Palma. Runs until Sunday November 28. From 13.00 to 21.00.

Portals Nous. Christmas Fair. From 13.00. Secret Garden (Calle Oratoria, 9). In aid of the Calanova Cancer Care Charity Shop. Hand-made gifts (candles, glassware, soaps etc.). Glass of mulled Wine.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 27

Palma. Christmas Bazaar. From 10.00 to 15.00. Anglican Church (Nuñez de Balboa, 6) Son Armadans. All the usual stalls, food and drinks and much more. Information 678 956 655 and 971 737 279.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 3

Palma. Pueblo Español Christmas Market. 16.30 - 2L3.00 (Fri 10 , 17 & 31; Sat 25 & 1). On Saturday (11 & 18) and Sundays (12, 19, 26 & 2) from 12.00 to 23.00. On Monday, 6 and Wednesday 8 from 12.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday 7 from 16.30 to 23.00. Runs until January 2.

Palma. Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. 19.00. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Friday’s to Sunday’s. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 45 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

SATURDAY DECEMBER 4

Llucmajor. Bodegas Vi Rei Christmas market. From 12.00 to 20.00. Runs until Tuesday December 7. Need make reservation at 971 007 460 or 682 080 342.