Thursday, December 23

Bunyola.10.00. Guided tour. Day of Mallorca. Raixa (in public transport). Meeting point. Estación Intermodal in Palma. Free. Reservations ticketib.com.

Inca. 11.30. Organ music. Miquel Bennàssar. Santa Maria la Major church. Free.

Manacor. 11.00. Storytelling. Ramble de Rei en Jaume. 11.00. Music. Damià Timoner. Delante S’Altra Senalla. Tickets https://enviumanacor.cat. 17.00. Laura Palliser Donut Tòxic. Plaça Weyler. Free. Christmas train: 17.00 to 20.00. Only stop at Plaça Ramon Llull.

Manacor. 19.30. Children’s musical. “La meva Blancaneus”. Auditorium (Av. Del Parc, s/n). 13 euros. Runs until December 28.

Palma. 20.00. PalmaFolk. Posidònia. Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89). 10/12 euros. Tickets at www.palmacultura.koobin.cat.

Portol. 20.00. Folk dances. Engalba. Can Flor.

Pollensa. 18.00: Papa Noel. Plaça Vella.

Markets. From 08.00 to 13.00

Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Friday, December 24

Palma. 23.00. Midnight mass and singing of the Sibil·la. Cathedral. Info at www.catedraldemallorca.org.

Escorca. 22.00. Midnight mass. Matins. Blauets de Lluc. Cloister Lluc.

Porto Cristo. 18.00. Storytelling. By the parking of la Sirena.

Puerto Pollensa. 23.15: Midnight communion service (mulled apple juice served from 22.45). St. Andrew’s Church, C. Mestral.

Markets: From 08.00 to 13.00

S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Don't forget to check out all the Christmas events across the island here or go to the Festive Fun section.