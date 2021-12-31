Friday, December 31

Alcudia. 23.45: New Year’s bells, party in the marquee with El Hombre 80 and DJ Polit. Plaça Carles V.

Algaida. 23.45. New Year’s Eve. Church square.

Palma. 10.15: The Standard of the Conquest and the Crest of King Martin the Humane. Plaça Cort; 10.30: Mass at the Cathedral; 12.00: “La Colcada” poem, Majorca School of Music and Dance. Plaça Cort.

Pina. 23.45. New Year’s Eve. Plaça.

Porto Cristo. 18.00. Ringing of the bells with the group La hoguera. Plaça del Carme.

Randa. 23.45. New Year’s Eve. Church square.

Sa Pobla. 11.00: Children’s entertainment for greeting the New Year. By the town hall.

Sineu. 23.45. New Year’s Eve. Plaça.

Son Servera. 10.30. Sant Silvestre Serverina (popular race). Plaça de Sant Joan.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday, January 1

Felantix. 18.00. New Year’s Concert. Pianists Magí Garcías and Diego Hervalejo. Conservatory. Free. Tickets at ticketib.com.

Palma. 21.00. Christmas show. Agustin El Casta - comedian. Auditorium, Paseo Maritimo 18. 34-38 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com. Runs until Janaury 2.

Palma. 20.00. New Year’s Concert. Balearic Symphony Orchestra and Pablo Mielgo (director). Palacio de Congressos. 20/31 euros at www.tickets.janto.es.

Palmanyola. From 16.00 to 5.00. Electronic music. Richie Hawtin + Anna tur + Raul Pacheco + Manu Sanchez + Javitoh + Kiko Fernandez. Son Amar. From 45 euros at sonamar.com. This event has been cancelled.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Don't forget to check out our New Year section with all the festive events taking place on the island. Click here.

Be advised that some of these events could be cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid-19 situation.