January 5

THREE KINGS PARADES

Palma. 18.00: From the Moll Vell, ending at Casal Solleric, Passeig Born. Note that there has been a modification of the route to avoid narrower streets.

Times elsewhere similar. Selection below. It is advisable to check locally for exact times in case of alterations or cancellations.

Palmanova and Calvia parades have been called off.

Alaro. 18.00 from Avda. Constitucío.

Algaida. 18.00 firing of rockets to announce the arrival of the Kings, who will then parade along the streets.

Cala Bona. Arrival at 18.30; Cala Millor church at 19.30; Son Servera Església Nova at 20.30.

Cala Ratjada. 18.15 from Cala Gat with some alteration to the usual route.

Can Picafort. 17.45 from Avda. Santa Eulalia. (Son Serra de Marina, from 18.00).

Inca. 17.00 from Crist Rei Church to Santa Maria la Major Church.

Llucmajor. 18.00 from C. Convent / C. Nicolau Taberner to Passeig Jaume III.

Manacor. 18.30: From C. Sant Llorenç des Cardassar to Plaça Cos. Porto Cristo, 19.00 from C. Pedreres Blanques.

Marratxi. Various times - 17.00 Es Figueral, Sa Cabaneta; 18.00 Pont d’Inca, Portol; 18.30 Es Pla de Na Tesa; 19.00 Cas Capita.

Puerto Alcudia. Arrival at 18.15 but at the commercial port, not the Moll Vell. The live nativity has been cancelled. Parade ends at Porta Sant Sebastià in Alcudia.

Puerto Andratx. From 18.00; Andratx 19.00.

Puerto Pollensa. At 18.30 from Passeig Anglada Camarasa.

Pollensa. 18.30 from the Monument, Via Pollentia to C. Antoni Maura.

Puerto Soller. At 11.00 from the naval base.

Soller. At 15.30 from the sports centre.

Sa Pobla. 18.30 from the Huialfàs residence (care home) and ending at Plaça Mercat, not Plaça Major.

Sant Llorenç. 18.00 at the town hall.

Santa Maria. 18.30 from C. Santa Catalina Tomàs.

Santanyi. From 18.00; Cala d’Or 18.00; S’Alqueria Blanca 19.00; Portopetro 17.00; Calonge 18.00; Es Llombards 18.00.

Palma. 16.30: Circo Alegria - Circus on Ice. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 11.30 euros. circoalegria.com / 4tickets.es

Marratxi. 20.00: Marratxi Youth Symphony Orchestra - New Year concert. Sant Marçal Church. Free.

Santanyi. 12.00: Jordi Bosch - organ recital. Sant Andreu Church. Free.

January 6

Inca. 20.00: Orfeó l’Harpa d’Inca choir - Three Kings concert. Santa Maria la Major Church. Free.

Palma. 11.30: L’Adoració dels Tres Reis d’Orient, Adoration of the Three Kings. Taula Rodona theatre company and invited performers. Ses Voltes. Free.

Palma. 18.00: Circo Alegria - Circus on Ice. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. From 11.30 euros. circoalegria.com / 4tickets.es

Palma. 21.00: Alabama Gospel Choir. Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 32 euros. auditoriumpalma.com

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Today Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Tomorrow S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Be advised that some of these events could be cancelled at the last minute due to the Covid-19 situation.