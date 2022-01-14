January 14

Palma. 20.30. Folk dances. Es Raiguer. Felip Bauzà School. Es Camp Redó.

Palma. 21.00. Els Amics de les Arts (Catalan folk-pop). Palma Auditorium (Sala Magna), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20-30 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 22.00. Music. Cusati Band. La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit). 12 euros.

Petra. 21.00. Tribute concert to Jarabe de Palo. Theatre. From 12 euros.

Porreres. 20.00: Cap Pela (a cappella). Porreres Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà 21. Free; ticketib.com.

January 15

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church.

Manacor. 19.00. Sant Antoni concert - Manacor Band of Music, Tramudança (traditional folk). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Six euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Paguera. 21.30. Álex Ubago, Tour 20 años. Auditorium (C/ Pins, 17). Tickets from 20 euros.

Palma. 18.00. Musical. Los Fantasmas de mi Casa. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. Tickets from 20 euros at truiteatre.es. Also on Sunday January 16 at 18.00.

Palma. Sant Sebastia Petit. From 10.00 to 11.30. Treasure Hunt. Plaza Major. Children 6 to 12 years. From 11.00. Painting peppers to wake up the Drac de na Coca. 11.30. Batucada Nam Sobrats and Palma’s Music School. Plaza Espanya, C. De Sant Miguel and Plaza Cort. 12.00. Drummers at Plaza Cort balcony. Dances by the giant figures and giant heads. Gloses. Awakening of the Dragon. Plaza Cort.

Petra. 19.00. Music. Àngela Urrea accompanied by Llucmajor’s Music Band. Theatre. Tickets from 8 euros.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church. Free.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.