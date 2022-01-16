Sunday, January 16

Ariany. 20.00. Blues one mand band. The Walking Stick Mantuviesen. Plaça des Pou. Free.

Esporles. 13.00 and 17.00. Folk dances, demons and more. Rondalla Maristel·la and Ramallets. Placeta dels Jardines. Free.

Muro. 20.30: Lighting of the bell tower by Dimonis de sa Pedrera. Not a correfoc, but the traditional Sant Antoni fire cascade.

Palma. Sant Sebastia Petit. Musical shows. 10.30 and 13.15. Trencaclosques de Rondalles. 11.25 and 13.15. Rondalles en familia. Puppet show. 10.30 and 12.30. Storytelling. 11.20 and 13.20. Magic show. 10.30 and 12.30. El Gran Cassanyes. Theatre. 11.20 and 13.20. Aina i Bigotets. Circ Bover shows. 10.30, 11.40 and 12.40. Guillem des Tro. 11.05, 12.15 and 13.25. Aerial show and jugglers. 10.30, 11.45 and 13.00. parade. Also games and workshops. All taking place at the Parc de la Riera. Free entrance until full capacity. All children over 6 need to wear a mask.

Palma. 18.00. Documentary in English. "Nick Cave’s 20,000 Days on Earth". Teatre Catalina Valls, Paseo Mallorca 9, Palma. The screening is in English with Spanish subtitles.

Sa Pobla. 20.00: Compline service for Sant Antoni. Live streaming by the IB3 broadcaster.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, January 17

Sineu. 19.00. Mass in honour of Sant Antoni. Santa Maria de Sineu church. 20.00. Lighting of the bonfires by the Dimonions de la Cova d’es Fossar.

Manacor. 19.00: Cap Pela (a cappella). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Pollensa. 10.00: Sant Antoni blessings. Mass. 10.30: Gathering at the Via Pollentia gardens. 11.00: Traditional procession and blessings; accompaniment of the Xeremiers Orats pipers.



Puerto Pollensa. 10.00: Sant Antoni blessings. Mass. 10.45: Gathering by the church. 11.00: Traditional procession and blessings.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.