Young talents concert

Born in Portugal in 1994, mezzosoprano Helena Ressurreiçao won first prize in Spain’s 2017 contest for young musicians. As well as Spain and Portugal, she has performed in, for example, the US, such as with the Victoria Symphony Orchestra in Los Angeles.

Pianist Alberto Palacios studied at the Aragon Superior Conservatory of Music and was a finalist for the Pilar Bayona scholarship in Zaragoza in 2017. Together with Helena Ressurreiçao, he has developed a repertoire of twentieth century music, which includes Kurt Weill and is described as being “from Cuba to cabaret”.

Young talents with very bright futures, these two artists are the latest to perform at the Caixaforum Monday sessions of innovative music.

Monday, 8pm, Caixaforum, Plaça Weyler 3, Palma.

BSO concert with concert pianists

Judith Jáuregui from San Sebastian in the Basque Country is one of Spain’s leading concert pianists. The magazine International Piano has said of her that she has “creative intuition”. Piano News has referred to the impeccability of her performance and to her being a pianist “who really has something to say”.

She grew up in France and, at the age of eleven, went to Munich to study at the Richard Strauss Konservatorium. She has since performed on stages as far away as Beijing and Tokyo and is this week’s invited soloist as the Balearic Symphony Orchestra is conducted by Colombian Lina González-Granados.

The programme is Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, Grieg’s Piano Concerto and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade.

Friday, 8pm, Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29, Palma.

Lorca on stage

The great Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca was murdered by Franco’s Nationalists in August 1936. There has long been debate as to the reasons. Socialism, freemasonry are a couple. Sexual orientation is another. Sonetos del amor oscuro is the only known text by Garcia Lorca that speaks openly about love between two men. There are eleven in all, and they were written during the last year of his life.

Pep Tosar’s project has been to set these texts to a musical background. Guitarist Joan Arto has written the original music for a group otherwise comprising Carles Dènia (vocals), David Domínguez (percussion), Toni Mora (keyboards), Pep Garau (trumpet) and Carmela Cristos (cello).

Thursday, 8.30pm, Sala La Fornal, C. Coves del Hams 4, Manacor.

Tarifa on stage in Palma

Taifa are a group whose history goes back to the turn of the 1990s and a fusion of flamenco, traditional Andalusian music and progressive rock. Singer and bassist Luis Massot is from Palma, and it is said of him that he was the first ever to bring out a heavy metal record in the Balearics - that was in the eighties.

The other two members of this three-piece group are Miguel Maya (guitar) and Antonio Medina (drums). Visually striking, the music is certainly different, there now also being influences from Morocco, which is where they have spent some time touring.

Friday, 8pm, Teatre Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magí 89-91, Palma.

ROCKspectiva series

Another in the retROCKspectiva series of films, The Rolling Stones - Totally Stripped is a 2016 revised documentary about the original Stripped project, a live album (and film) released in 1995. The tracks were from four performances at small venues and included a cover of Dylan’s Like a Rolling Stone, which was a single from the album. Wild Horses was another single, and there are other classics in the film - given a stripped-down treatment - as well as interviews with members of band. Poignant in a way, because Charlie Watts is of course there.

Original English version, with subtitles in Spanish.

Sunday, 6pm, Teatre Catalina Valls, Paseo Mallorca 9, Palma.

Blues and r&B quartet in petra this weekend

Los Peligrosos Gentlemen are a Majorcan blues and R&B quartet consisting of Ignasi Simó (vocals and harmonica), Balta Bordoy (guitar and backing vocals), Pablo Di Salvo (bass and backing vocals), and Pep Lluís García (drums and backing vocals). They were formed in 2012 out of what had been a band known as Blue Mood and in 2013 released their debut records - six self-released songs.

The influences range from Ray Charles to The Fabulous Thunderbirds and Johnny ‘Guitar Watson’, which give an idea as to their live performances, known in Majorca for their good-time power.

The Dangerous Gentlemen, as they are in translation, are the latest to appear at Petra’s theatre, which deserves great credit for staging leading island bands out “in the sticks”. Good stuff.

Saturday, 7pm, Teatre Municipal de Petra Es Quarter, C. Sol 5, Petra.