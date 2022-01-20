January 20

Manacor. 20.30. Theatre. “Sonetos del amor oscuro” (Federico Garcia Lorca). Sala La Fornal (C. Coves del Hams 4). 12 euros at ticketib.com.

Palma. From 10.00 to 20.00. Open day. Es Baluard Modern and Contemporary Museum (Plaza. Porta Santa Catalina, 10). Free.

Palma. 20.00. Documentary in English. “The Alpinist” (USA – 2021). Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of solo adventure. 82 minutes. Ocimax in Palma. 8 euros at aficine.com.

January 21

Cala Millor. 19.00. 16th International Dance Season (Dansamàniga). “Alicia en el país de les meravelles” (Alice in Wonderland). Sa Maniga Auditorium (Carrer Son Galta, 4). 12 euros.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. “Amor y sueño”. Judith Jáuregui (piano) and Lina González (director). Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School. 30 euros at tickets.janto.es.

Palma. 20.00. Palma Folk. “Tarifa”. Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89). 10/12 euros at https://palmacultura.koobin.cat/

Palma. 20.00 and 22.00. Pop music. “Suéltate el pelo. Tribute to Hombres G.” La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit). 15 euros. Reservations 627 961 687.

Palma. 20.00. Theatre. “Federico Garcia”. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). 8/25 euros.

Markets (8.00 to 13.00)

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).