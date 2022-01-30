Sunday, January 30

Palma. 18.00. Musical. “La Bella y La Bestia, el musical”. Sala Dante (Camino de Jesus, 54 - Ctra. Puigpunyent, 54). 15 euros at www.movesmallorca.com.

Palma. 18.00. Dance. “Le quattro stagioni”. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Tickets 8/20 euros at teatreprincipal.com. See above video.

Palma. 18.00. Music (talk and concert). Tribute to Black Sabbath by War Pigs. Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89). Reservations at www.palmacultura.koobin.cat. Free.

Playa de Palma. 9.55. 31st Challenge Ciclista Mallorca. Playa de Palma Trophy 169,1 kms. Runs until Sunday January 30. Be advised of road closures. Complete routes and information here: https://vueltamallorca.com/challenge-mallorca/

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, January 31

Palma. 19.00. Theatre/show. “Electra”. Caixaforum Gran Hotel (Plaza de Weyler, 3). Tickets 6 euros at caixaforum.org.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.