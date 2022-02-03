Concert on Thursday, February 3

Palma. 20.00. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 25/35 euros. Tickets at auditoriumpalma.koobin.com. Soloists soprano Amparo Navarro, tenor Joaquín Asiaín and baritone Gunter Haumer. The Balearic Islands University Choir will take part. Director Pablo Mielgo. Works by Vivaldi, Mozart and Falla to be performed. (This information has been updated as prior programme was to be Carmina Butana by Orff).

Events on Friday, February 4

Inca. 20.00. Music. Tomeu Penya. Teatro Principal (Carrer de la Riera, 2). 10/15 euros.

Palma. 18.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Swing Engine. Plaza España. Free.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Update: Eli Degibri was supposed to perform but due to Covid has been cancelled. In his place Gianluca Petrella and Pasquale Mirra will perform “Correspondence”. Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 12 euros at www.palmacultura.koobin.cat

Palma. 21.00. Music. Rozalén. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 37/66 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Paguera. From 17.00 to 21.00. Painting exhibition. Laura Carbajo “Evolución”. Exhibiton room at Casal de Paguera (Pins, 17). Runs until February 25. Your digital passport is required to attend the event.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).