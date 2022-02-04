Events on Friday, February 4

Inca. 20.00. Music. Tomeu Penya. Teatro Principal (Carrer de la Riera, 2). 10/15 euros.

Palma. 18.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Swing Engine. Plaza España. Free.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Update: Eli Degibri was supposed to perform but due to Covid has been cancelled. In his place Gianluca Petrella and Pasquale Mirra will perform “Correspondence”. Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 12 euros at www.palmacultura.koobin.cat

Palma. 21.00. Music. Rozalén. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 37/66 euros at auditoriumpalma.com.

Paguera. From 17.00 to 21.00. Painting exhibition. Laura Carbajo “Evolución”. Exhibiton room at Casal de Paguera (Pins, 17). Runs until February 25. Your digital passport is required to attend the event.

Events on Saturday, February 5

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Palma. 11.00. Classical music. Solists from the Balearic Symphony Orchestra (string group). Directed by Smerald Spahiu. Senior Citizen group home IMAS(C/ del General Riera, 115). Free. Works by Telemann, E. Pastor, Piazzolla and G. Holst to be performed.

Palma. 19.00. Jazz concert. Quartet Bib Babo. Sala Irenu Espectacles (C/del Tèxtil, 9). 12 euros at ireneu.espectacles@gmail.com.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Sanchez Project. Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10 euros at www.palmacultura.koobin.cat.

Palma. 21.00. Rock & Roll music. Miguel Rios & The Black Betty Trio. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 48-55 euros at auditoriumpalma.com. Update: It has been postponed until Sunday February 13.

Palmanyola. 22.00. Techno music. Fatima Jajji, Manu Sanchez, Javitoh and Kiko Fernandez. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). 20 euros at sonamar.com.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church (Plaça Major, 31) . Free.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Saturday Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.