Events on Saturday, February 5

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Palma. 11.00. Classical music. Solists from the Balearic Symphony Orchestra (string group). Directed by Smerald Spahiu. Senior Citizen group home IMAS(C/ del General Riera, 115). Free. Works by Telemann, E. Pastor, Piazzolla and G. Holst to be performed.

Palma. 19.00. Jazz concert. Quartet Bib Babo. Sala Irenu Espectacles (C/del Tèxtil, 9). 12 euros at ireneu.espectacles@gmail.com.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Sanchez Project. Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10 euros at www.palmacultura.koobin.cat.

Palma. 21.00. Rock & Roll music. Miguel Rios & The Black Betty Trio. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 48-55 euros at auditoriumpalma.com. Update: It has been postponed until Sunday February 13.

Palmanyola. 22.00. Techno music. Fatima Jajji, Manu Sanchez, Javitoh and Kiko Fernandez. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Sóller KM 10.8). 20 euros at sonamar.com.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church (Plaça Major, 31) . Free.

Sunday, February 6

Palma. 19.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Maria Toro. Theatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10 euros at www.palmacultura.koobin.cat.

Pollensa. 12.00. Mallorca’s Rotary Youth Orchestra with director Jose Maria Moreno. Santo Domingo Cloister (Carrer de Guillem Cifre de Colonya, 0). Works by Tchaikovsky, Morricone, Bizet, Mascagni, Brahms, Massenet and Offenbach to be performed. Free but tickets must be obtained in advance due to limited places. Tickets at Electrònica Cuadrado (Carrer del Roser Vell, 8) in Pollensa.

Son Servera. Almond Bloosom Fair. From 09.30 to 14.30 at the Cases de Ca s’Hereu (historic heritage) in Son Servera. At 12.00 performance by the folk dance group Agrupcació Sa Revetla and exhibition of old agriculture machinery.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Saturday Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).