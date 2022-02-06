Sunday, February 6

Campos. 09.30. Sant Blai fiesta. Pilgrimage. 11.30. Popular dances. Chapel Sant Blai. Organ music. Cloister Sant Fancesc ( Carrer Convent, 2).

Capdepera. 19.00. Music. Chevy’s Band. Theatre (Carrer des Col·legi, 18). 10euros.

Manacor. 19.00. Classical and jazz music. M. Garcías and D. Hervalejo. Conservatory (Carrer de sa Fàbrica, 2). Free. Tickets www.enviumanacor.com.

Palma. 12.00. Jazz Palma Festival. The Gentelmen Jacks. Parc des ses Fonts (Cra. de Gaspar Sabater, 2). Free.

Palma. 19.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Maria Toro. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10 euros at www.palmacultura.koobin.cat.

Pollensa. 12.00. Majorca’s Rotary Youth Orchestra with director Jose Maria Moreno. Santo Domingo Cloister (Carrer de Guillem Cifre de Colonya, 0). Works by Tchaikovsky, Morricone, Bizet, Mascagni, Brahms, Massenet and Offenbach to be performed. Free but tickets must be obtained in advance due to limited places. Tickets at Electrònica Cuadrado (Carrer del Roser Vell, 8) in Pollensa.

Son Servera. Almond Bloosom Fair. From 09.30 to 14.30 at the Cases de Ca s’Hereu (historic heritage) in Son Servera. At 12.00 performance by the folk dance group Agrupcació Sa Revetla and exhibition of old agriculture machinery.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Sunday, February 7

Palma. 18.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Jazz Pretenders + Feta Marian Barahona. Can Balaguer ( Carrer de la Unió, 3). Free. Reservations 971 720 135.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Joan Barbé Group. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/15 euros. Reservations 971 720 135.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Save the date!

On Saturday, February 12 at 14.00, chef Michela Saragoni will be having a pairing of Andalucian wine and traditional and unique dishes. The event is taking place at the Finca Ca’n Salas in Pollensa. The event will be held in Spanish but they do speak in English. It’s 48 euros per person. For further information contact 694 407 737; info@chefmichelasaragoni.com - @chefmichelasaragoni or visit www.chefmichelasaragoni.com/gastroexperiences.