Concerts on Wednesday, February 9

Palma. 18.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Cristina Vilallonga and Albert Bover. Can Balaguer (Calle de la Unió, 3). Free. Reservation 971 720 135 or palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Irene Reig Trio “Mira”. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/15 euros. Reservations 971 720 135 or palmacultura.cat.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church (Plaça Major, 31) . Free.

Events on Thursday, February 10

Palma. 18.00. Chamber music. Pianabismes Can Balaguer (Calle de la Unió, 3). Free. Reservation www.palmacultura.koobin.cat. French and Spanish composers to be interpreted by Alexander Vert (electronic), Xavier Gelabert (electronic) and Tomeu Moll-Mas (piano).

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Balearic Symphony Orchestra + Toni Cuenca (director) + Jorge Pardo + Carles Benavent + Genji Habichuela. Tribute to Chick Corea. Palacio de Congressos (Convention centre - Carrer de Felicià Fuster, 2). 20/25 euros. Reservations 971 720 135 or tickets.janto.es. .

Palma. 21.00. Flamenco dance. E. Guerrero: Faro. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 39/45 euros.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Wednesday Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor, Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Save the date!

On Saturday, February 26 Scouts event to honour the day Scouts began. Our event will be in S’Arenal LLucmajor in the plaza in front of the town hall. More information to be announced. Watch this space.