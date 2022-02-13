Sunday, February 13

Esporles. 18.00. Music. Carlos D. Bonnín de Prada (piano). Casa des Poble (C/Casa des Poble, 8). Donation. Reservation 666 541 093.

Marratxi. 20.00. 8th Music Festival Marratxi. Mallorca Chamber Orquestra. Sant Marçal church (Carrer Pedro de Veri, 1). Directed by Bernat Quetglas. Works by Coriola and Beethoven to be performed. Free. Reservation www.evenbrite.es.

Palma. 12.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Andreu Galmés Trio. Parc Krekovic (by the Poligono de Llevante). Free.

Palma. 17.00. Family musical. Aladdin. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 20 euros. Tickets at auditoriumpalma.koobin.com.

Palma. 19.00. Rock and roll music. Miguel Rios & The Black Betty Trio. Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 48-55 euros at auditoriumpalma.com. This concert was postponed from the beginning of the month.

Palma. 20.00. Jazz Palma Festival. Gonzalo del Val Trio. Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaça de Miquel Maura, 1). 12/15 euros at palmacultura.cat.

Soller. 12.00. Saint Valentine’sconcert. Tribute to Barbara Streisand and Marylin Bergman. Augustín Aguiló (piano) and Waltraud Mucher (mezzosoprano). Capella de les Escolàpies (C/Batac, 25). Tickets 12 euros in advance and 15 euros at the box office. Reservations (whatsapp) 650 661 963 and wallimalle@gmail.com.

CHARITY WALK FOR IVARNA

*NEW ROUTE FOR SUNDAY**

Starting point - Nikki Beach 10.00

Finishing point - Nikki Beach @ who knows O’clock

Join us on Sunday, February 13 to raise money to help beautiful little Ivarna. This is not just any walk - this is the Sinnombre Tech Trek! Join DJ Rich E Rich whilst he DJ’s live on the walk for the full 20kms! This will be the best walk for all ages that the island has ever seen! 2 year-old Ivarna was diagnosed with a brain tumour and underwent major surgery just before Christmas. Her aunt is a resident on the island and a friend of so many.

This fun fundraising event is something we have wanted to do for a long time and we feel will bring smiles and support for Ivarna. Whilst also raising awareness and money to help with what ever the future may hold for the family.

EVENT INFO:

For €20pp and you will receive a Sinnombre Tech Trek T-shirt designed especially for this event. 100% of the profits will be donated to Ivarna. Purchasing a t-shirt is not compulsory and everyone is welcome to take part. If you can’t make the full walk please just join for whatever you can do and all your support and donations will be so gratefully received. Any donations made on the day will go directly to Ivarna.For convenience reasons we have changed the route of Sunday’s walk so more people can join and people don’t have to pay for taxis and parking. This is a charity event so we want it to be as accessible and easy for people as possible. While raising money, awareness and smiles for little Ivarna! https://www.gofundme.com/f/tech-trek-for-ivarna

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Monday, February 14

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

Save the date!

On Saturday, February 19 Portals Nous workshops with Sylvia Reitzema from 14.00 to 17.00. An intensive 3 hour workshop which focuses on perspective drawing, 3D model reliefs and photography. This workshop is ideally suited for students interested in interior design, architecture and photography.Workshops will help support students studying GCSE, ‘A’Level or equivalent as well as help individuals that wish to develop their portfolio. Workshops are held in a bright airy studio in the centre of Portals Nous. All materials are supplied. Price 50 euros. Location: Carretera Andratx, 43 in Portals Nous. Please contact Sylvia to reserve your place: +34 711012641 / sylviareitzema@hotmail.com / www.sylviareitzema.co.uk

On Saturday, February 26 Scouts event to honour the day Scouts began. Our event is at the Plaza Mayor de Arenal, Llucmajor with arts and crafts stalls from 16.00 until 20.00. Everyone is invited to join us.