Tuesday, February 15

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Tuesday Alcudia, s’Arenal (Llucmajor), s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, Pina, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).



Wednesday, February 16

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch. Sant Andreu church (Plaça Major, 31) . Free.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Wednesday Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passeig Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Save the date!

On Saturday, February 19 Portals Nous workshops with Sylvia Reitzema from 14.00 to 17.00. An intensive 3 hour workshop which focuses on perspective drawing, 3D model reliefs and photography. This workshop is ideally suited for students interested in interior design, architecture and photography.Workshops will help support students studying GCSE, ‘A’ Level or equivalent as well as help individuals that wish to develop their portfolio. Workshops are held in a bright airy studio in the centre of Portals Nous. All materials are supplied. Price 50 euros. Location: Carretera Andratx, 43 in Portals Nous. Please contact Sylvia to reserve your place: +34 711012641 / sylviareitzema@hotmail.com / www.sylviareitzema.co.uk

On Saturday, February 26 Scouts event to honour the day Scouts began. Our event is at the Plaza Mayor de Arenal, Llucmajor with arts and crafts stalls from 16.00 until 20.00. Everyone is invited to join us.