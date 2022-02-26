Saturday , February 26

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Calvia. Sa Rua. Gathering at the parking lot of Ses Quarterades from 15.00 to 16.00. Carnival parade kicks off at 16.30. Calle Ses Quarterades, Calle Mayor, Avenida de Palma, Calle Julià Bujosa Sans, Alcalde, and arrival at the town hall parking lot.



Capdepera. Rua. Gathering at 20.00 and departure at 20.30.

Felanitx. Carnival. From 15.30 costume competition. Parc Municipal de Sa Torre (Plaça de Peralada, 10). Tickets at ticketib.com. Get dressed up and you will receive a gift. There will be bouncy castles, workshops, musical performances, game zones, photocall and activities for all ages.

Lloret. Rua. Gathering at 16.20 infront of Es Pou. Finishes at the Plaça Jaume with music by DJ Stephan. Face masks are recommended.

Palma. 20.00. 70’s pop and rock music hits. Ensemble Tramuntana. Barry Sargent and Mayumi Sargent (violins), Enric Pastor (viola), Sureymis Tapanes (cello), Pablo Moreno (double bass) and Jaume Ginard (percussion). Municipal Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). 10/12 euros.

Palma. 20.00. Norbert Fimpel and Tolo Servera. Municipal Teatre Xesc Forteza (Plaza de Miquel Maura, 1). Tickets at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00. 36th Opera Season. “Un ballo in maschera” by G. Verdi. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Tickets 10 to 80 euros at teatreprincipal.com. Also on Monday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 2.

Palma. Hotel Saratoga exhibition. Szilvia Vazquez (born in Budapest). Contemporary, fluid abstract artist using mixed media. On the first floor Hotel Saratoga (Paseo Mallorca, 6). The other exhibit taking place on the bottom floor is by Glitch Traveler under “Unknown DIM3NSION”. Runs until March 10.

Palma. Fira del Ram (Fun Fair). Friday: 16.30 to 01.00. Saturday: 11.00 to 01.00. Sunday and holidays: 11.00 to 23.30. Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30. Runs until April 24. Tickets from 2 to 5 euros per ride. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 20.30. Musical. El Guardaespaldas (The Bodyguard). Palma Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 35 euros. Runs until Sunday, February 27. Tickets at auditoriumpalma.com.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch.

S’Arenal. A Scouts event to honour the day Scouts began. At the Plaza Mayor de Arenal (Llucmajor) from 16.00 until 20.00. There will be running of the demons, batucada, percussion band, live music, story telling, arts and crafts fair and children’s activities. Everyone is invited to join on the day.

Day of the balearic islands

Palma:

Market. From 10.00 to 22.00. Passeig Sagrera, Antoni Maura, Carrer Consolat, Plaça Drassanes and Sa Feixina (Level 3).

Balearic Quality Product DO Fair. 10.00 to 20.00. Parc de la Mar. Several stands taking part.

Open doors. From 9.00 to 14.00. Museu de Mallorca (Carrer de la Portella, 5).

Gastronomic Fair. From 10.00 to 23.00. With local products, held on February 26, 27 and 28 and March 1 . Parc de Sa Feixina.

Regional Houses fair. 10.00 to 23.30. Sa Feixina (Level 2).

Mediterranean Garden. From 10.00 to 22.00. Sa Feixina between level 2 and 3.

Games in the courtyard. From 10.00 to 14.30. Consolat del Mar (Carrer de la Llotja, 3).

11.00 to 14.30. Guided children’s storytelling. For children between 3 and 12 years.

Yoga and popular games. From 10.30 to 18.00. Parc de la Mar.

Children’s activities, family and popular games. From 11.00 to 18.00. Ses Voltes.

Giants and Mado Coloma. From 11.30 to 12.14. Market area.

Tennis and mini tennis, golf and mini golf. From 12.00 to 18.00. S’Hort des Rei.

Concert. 19.00. Tankamones. Sa Feixina stage.

Concert. 20.00. Avalanx Project. Paseo del Borne stage.

Session with vinyls from the 80’s. From 20.00 to 23.30. DJ Miquel Font. Sa Feixina stage.

Flower Power music. 21.00. DJ Txema Sanchez. Furgoteques area.

Exhibition of contemporary dance. From 11.00 to 13.00. On the stage of the Paseo del Borne.

Ibizan folk dances. From 12.00 to 13.00. Group Sant Jordi de ses Salines. On the stage of the Paseo del Borne.

Minorcan horse show. From 11.00 to 12.00 and 17.30 to 18.30. Aires de Menorca . Plaza de Santa Catalina.

Selva

Folk dances. 10.00. Aires de Muntanay de Selva. Casal de Can Servera.

Organ concert. 20.00. Santa Anna de Moscari church.

For complete programme visit: https://diada.caib.es/

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Saturday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaça Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Cami and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaça de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Save the Date

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Wednesday, March 2 from 15.00 to 16.00 Ash Wednesday. On Saturdays 5, 12, 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

On Saturday, March 12 an international, eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music by Coral Cant Arte choir with piano-director Francisco Bonnin at 19.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.