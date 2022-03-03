Tomorrow, March 4

Palma. 16.30-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 20.00: Yui Tortella Mizutani (piano); Bach, Debussy and others. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros; bookings, 680 190 683.

Tomorrow, March 5

Alcudia. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra and Cris Juanico plus band - ‘Altament Sensible’ (Highly Sensitive). Orchestral treatment for some of this Minorcan singer-songwriter’s best-known songs. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 15 euros. auditorialcudia.net / ticketib.com

Esporles. 19.30: Julia Colom (Majorcan singer). Casa des Poble.

Inca. 20.00: Marala - Selma Bruna, Clara Fiol, Sandra Monfort; three female singers with the Mallorca Chamber Orchestra. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Free. teatreprincipalinca.com

Manacor, Fira de les Dones (Women’s Fair). From 10.00 - Exhibitions, workshops and more. 12.00: Concert - Mar Grimalt. Claustre Sant Vicenç. 16.30: Concert - Trio Escat. Claustre Sant Vicenç. 18.00: Concert - Sweet Poo Smell and others. Plaça dels Pares Creus.

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics fair). 11.00: Opening. Sant Marçal Showground. 18.00: Concert in the Museu del Fang garden.

Palma. 11.00-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 19.30: Orfeó Balear - choir with soprano soloist Maria Caballero and Gerard López del Rio (piano). Montision Church, C. Montision 22.

Palma. 21.00: Los Bravos. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es

Sineu. 16.00: Carnival parade, batucada. Plaça d’es Fossar.

Soller. 19.00: Clave de Soul - R&B, gospel concert. Plaça Constitució.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrio, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa , Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Save the Date

On Saturday, March 12 an international, eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music by Coral Cant Arte choir with piano-director Francisco Bonnin at 19.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.