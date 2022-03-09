Wednesday, March 9

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal Showground.

Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 19.30. The Arts Society Talk. The History and Material Culture of Moorish Spain. Golf Son Muntaner (Cami Son Vida, 28). Tickets 20 euros. Includes drinks and tapas. To book contact Mallorca@theartssociety.org.

Palma. 20.00: Paco de Lucía Festival - Soleá Morente and Kiki Morente (flamenco, pop-rock). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. teatreprincipal.com / festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com.

Tomorrow, March 10

Marratxi, Fira del Fang (Ceramics Fair). 10.00-13.30 / 16.00-19.00. Sant Marçal Showground.

Palma. 16.30-23.30: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola.

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Haydn, The Clock (Symphony No. 101), Richard Strauss, An Alpine Symphony. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25-35 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma. 20.00: Paco de Lucía Festival - Niño de Elche (flamenco fusion with jazz and electronica). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. From 8 euros. teatreprincipal.com / festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com.

Puerto Portals. 18.00: Rally Clásico Puerto Portals - Section One from Puerto Portals and back via Es Capdella and Galilea. Arrival in Puerto Portals, 20.50. rallyislamallorca.com.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Wednesday Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor, Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays 12, 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

On Saturday, March 12 an international, eclectic mix of traditional, religious, modern and classical music by Coral Cant Arte choir with piano-director Francisco Bonnin at 19.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.