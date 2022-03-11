A good fair and a horse fair

Saturday, From 4pm; Sunday, From 9am. Palmanyola.

Palmanyola is Mallorca’s one and only “minor local entity”, meaning that there is an administrative function similar to a town hall. There is a certain autonomy for managing services independent of Bunyola, of which Palmanyola is a part. It was declared a minor local entity in 1985, and in some respects it can appear to be like any town hall in Majorca. There is a website, for example, which has the same design as that for several town halls on the island. And Palmanyola has its own fair - two to be exact, as the Fira Bona, good fair, coincides with the Fira del Cavall, the horse fair.

There will be equestrian shows, artisan fair and gastronomy this weekend. And there will also be, on Saturday night, a correfoc. Yes, demons are returning to unleash their fire.

Violin virtuoso in Inca

Saturday, 8pm, Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10, Inca.



Olivier Charlier is one of the world’s leading violin virtuosos. From the Hauts-de-France region in northern France, he was admitted to the Conservatoire de Paris in 1971 at the age of ten. He was to later earn a Yehudi Menuhin scholarship and started winning French and international championships from the age of 17.

Primarily known as a soloist, he has performed with, among others, the BBC Philharmonic and the London Philharmonic. This highly prestigious violinist is now teaming up with the Majorca Chamber Orchestra and Sebastià Pou, violin soloist with the Balearic Symphony Orchestra and a member of the orchestra since 1996.

The programme is Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Concerto for Two Violins.

Real Madrid coming to town

Monday, 9pm, Son Moix Visit Mallorca Stadium, Can Valero, Palma.

Real Mallorca, as befits a yo-yo club, are dicing with possible relegation from the top flight of Spanish football once again. Their cause is thus not made any easier by the visit of Real Madrid, on course for a 35th La Liga title.

Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Marcelo, Vinicius Júnior and maybe even Gareth Bale await Mallorca in what is, along with the home game against Barcelona, the biggest match of the season.