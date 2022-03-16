Today, March 16

Palma. 17.00-23.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch.

Tomorrow, March 17

Manacor. St Patrick’s Fundraising Charity “Shindig”. 14.00. Irish favourite foods, live entertainment, dancing and more. Draught Guinness available. Can Matias & Miguel (Carretera de Manacor, km4). Tickets 25 euros per person. To reserve contact 602 655 617. Or through the charities: Cancer Support Mallorca, Associació Tardor and Good Karma Sanctuary.

Palma. Music. 19.00. Simfovents. “Winter music series”. Can Balaguer. Free.

Palma. Musical film screening. 18.30. Don Juan (1926) by Alan Crosland. Museu Fundación Juan March (Carrer de Sant Miguel, 11). Duration 2 hours and 22 minutes. Free.

Palma. Music. 20.00. Family Concert. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Trui Teatre. Tickets 30 euros.

Palma. Opera. 20.15. Turandot. Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour. Duration 130 minutes. Showing at Ocimax Palma. Tickets at the box office.

Palma. Music. 21.00. Vanesa Martín. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets. 40 euros. Another show on Friday, March 18 at 21.00.

Palma. Music. 22.00. 3 Band’Arras Band. La Movida. Tickets 12 euros at www.ticketib.com.

Markets: 08.00 to 13.00

Wednesday Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor, Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays 19 and 26 March and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

Saint Patrick’s Festival on Sunday, March 20 from 10.00 to 18.00. Gran Via Puig de Galatzó in Santa Ponsa. Music, market, free children’s activities, workshops, food and drink and street animation. Free.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

Charity fun afternoon. From 14.00 at The Hideaway Restaurant (Club del Sol Resort & Spa -Carrer Club Sol Puerto, 13) in Pollensa. Live music, buffet, grand prize draw and much more. Organised by the Cancer Support Group.

Charity concert on Saturday, March 26. Capriccio String Quartet (María Luisa Payers - violin, Christine Schedukat - violin, Junko Juroki - viola and Ella Mikhaylenko - cello). Works by Joseph Haydn to be performed. Sant Domingo cloister in Pollensa. Donations for the victims of gender violence. Organised by the North Mallorca Lions. Free entrance.