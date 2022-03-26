Welcome to the your What's On Guide for this weekend.

Saturday, March 26

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Palma. Charity cause for Ukraine. From 10.00 to 13.00 at the St Philip & St James church (Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans (Palma). Coffee and cake as well as a handicraft stall and preserves on sale. Donate 5 euros.

Alcudia. 18.00. Ukranian support rally. Town Hall (C/ Major, 9 ).

Andratx. 17.00. Charity concert/day. Pep Suasi i els Electrodomèstics, Bruno Sotos, Aires d’Andratx, Jaume Anglada, Licata, Barrilete Cósmico, Andratx School Rock Experience, Allegro Music Band and Rock’n’roll Big Brothers. Town hall. From 12.00. Donation 5 euros.

Inca. 20.00. Classical music. Mallorca Chamber Orchestra. Theatre (Carrer des Teatre, 10). 15-20 euros at ticketprincipalinca.com or 971 963 777.

Palma. From 10.00 to 14.00. Collectors gathering. Castillo de San Carlos (Carretera Dic de l’Oest, s/n). Toys, stamps, coins, antique books, documents, comics, records and much more. Free.

Palma. 11.00-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until April 24.

Palma. 19.30. Michael Jackson tribute. Dangerous. Sala Dante (Camí de Jesús, 54). 10 euros at www.movesmallorca.com or whatsapp 639 601 080.

Palma. 18.30 and 21.30. Music. Les Luthiers. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). 40 euros.

Petra. 19.00. Rock, folk, funky and pop music. Malfet. Teatre Carrer Des Sol, 5). 12 euros.

Playa de Palma. 19.00. Classical music. Art Vocal Ensemble. Iglesia de la Porciúncula (Avinguda de Fra Joan Llabrés, 1,). 8, 10 and 15 euros. Works by Vivaldi, Pergolesi and Scarlatti to be performed.

Pollensa. 19.30. Charity concert. Capriccio String Quartet (María Luisa Payers - violin, Christine Schedukat - violin, Junko Juroki - viola and Ella Mikhaylenko - cello). Works by Joseph Haydn to be performed. Sant Domingo cloister in Pollensa. Donations for the victims of gender violence. Organised by the North Mallorca Lions. Free entrance.

Santanyi. 19.30. Charity choir concert. Palma Gospel Singers. Sant Andreu church (Plaça Major, 31). 10 euros.

Sa Pobla. 20.30. Concert. Garau “Jazz Noir” Quartet. Sa Congregacio (Carrer Rosari, 25). Free.

Ses Salines. 17.30. Music. Band of Music. Auditorium de l’Esponja (Carrer la Pau). 5 euros in aid of Sonrisa Médica.

Soller. 20.00. Folk dances and pa amb oli. Sonadors Sonats and Estol de Tramuntana. CEIP Es Fossaret (school). Free.

Tomorrow, March 27

Felanitx. 10.30. Charity concert and tapas for the charities working in Ukraine. Group Reple-Gats. Plaça Pax. Free.

Muro. From 9.00 to 14.00. Bargain fair. Near the town hall. Local businesses offer bargains. Free.

Palma. 18.00. Musical. Rapunzel, el musical. Sala Dante (Camí de Jesús, 54). 12 euros at www.movesmallorca.com or WhatsApp 639 601 080.

Soller. 17.45. Acoustic female music. Toñi Requena. Capella de Escolàpies (Carrer de Batac, 25).

Markets ( 8AM - 1 PM)

Saturday Alaro, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arraco, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma: Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

Sunday Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Cami and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays March 26 and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday(April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.