Welcome to your What's On Guide for this week.

Thursday, March 31

Palma. 11.00-01.00: Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until April 24.

Palma. 19.00. Chamber music. SimfoVents. Can Balaguer (Carrer de la Unió, 3). Free. Tickets 971 225 900 or at palmacultura.cat.

Palma. 20.00. Music. Alexandra Dovgan and the Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Teatre Principal (Carrer de la Riera, 2). Tickets 30 euros at teatreprincal.com. Charity concert for the Red Cross in Ukraine. Works by Chopin, Joan Valent and Borodin to be performed. Directed by Pablo Mielgo.

Palma. 20.30. Musical. Ghost. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets from 39 euros.

Palma. 20.30. Spring concert. Aero·sol. Teatre Sans (Carrer de Can Sanç, 5). Tickets 10 euros.

Palma. 21.30. Sant Sebastian concerts. Mala Rodríguez and Derby Motoreta. Plaça Joan Carles I. Free.

Friday, April 1

Palma. 18.00 and 21.30. Musical. Ghost. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets from 39 euros. Also on Saturday at the same times and Sunday at 18.00.

Palma. 19.30. Easter Concert. Violinists Soriana Ivaniv and leah Wolfre García; viola Marta Hatler, cellist Sureymis Tapanes and mezzosoprano Waltraud Mucher. Sant NIcolau church (Carrer d’Orfila, 2 ). Tickets 12 euros at ticketib.com. 7 euros for under 18 years.

Markets ( 8AM - 1 PM)

Thursday S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Friday Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent: On Saturdays March 26 and April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday (April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.