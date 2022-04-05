Below you will find a guide of events that will be taking place across the island this week. Calvia, Puerto Alcudia, Santa Eugenia and Santa Margalida will be hosting their annual fairs. Also Puerto Pollensa will be holding their Half Marathon so be advised if you plan on heading there on Sunday they will be road closures while the event is taking place.

Tuesday, April 5

Palma. 11.30. Organ. Bartomeu Veny. Santa Eulàlia church (Plaça de Santa Eulàlia, 2). Takes place first Tuesday of each month. Free.

Palma. 116.30 to 23.30. Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until April 24.

Wednesday, April 6

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch.

Thursday, April 7

Felanitx. 21.00. Music. Miquel Muñiz (double bass) and Lluís Rodríguez (piano). Conservatory (Carrer del Rector Planes, 38). Free.

Palma. 18.30. Musical film. “El cantor de Jazz” (USA - 1927) The Jazz Singer. Directed by Alan Crosland. Fundación Juan March (Carrer de Sant Miquel, 11). Duration 1 hour 58 minutes. Free.

Palma. 19.15. Opera Live. “Cendrillon” (Cinderella). Paris Opera House. Showing at Ocimax Palma. 18 euros at aficine.com. Duration 160 minutes. For all ages.

Palma. 20.00. Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. Tickets 30 euros. Premiere of the work by M.Far “Gran Mar” (piano concert for six hands, orchestra and eletronic music). Pianist Albert Díaz, Llorenç Prats and Tomeu Moll-Mas. Director Zsolt Nagy.

Palma. 20.30. Voicello. “Mediterranean Opera”. Teatre Sans (Ca’n Sanç, 5). 10 and 12 euros tickets at entradium.com.

Palma. 21.00. Silvia Pérez Cruz. Palma’s Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets 25/44 euros. Click here.

Friday, April 8

Cala Millor. 20.30. Music. Jaume Mas and Miki Rotger. Sa Maniga (Calle de Son Galta, 4). Free.

Calvia. Sheep and Goat Fair. 18.00. Parade by bagpipers through the village. 22.00. Musical performance by Big Yuyu.

Calvia. Gastronomic Display every Friday during the month of April there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week its Palmanova, Magalluf and Son Roca. Hours are: 13.30 to15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00 Prices for menu from 12 to 16 euros. Check at the restaurant for a children’s menu, vegetarian, gluetn-free and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Complete programme in English at https://visitcalvia.org/en/mostra-de-cuines-calvia/

Felanitx. 21.00. Easter Concert. Capella Mallorquina. Cloister Sant Agusti (Carrer d’es Convent, 35).

Llucmajor. 20.45. Charity concert for Ukraine. Roada, Capocob Folk, Xeremiers de Sa Marina. Cloister Sant Bonaventura (Carrer D’es Convent, 19a). 10 euros.

Palma. 19.30. Spring Series II. SimfoVents Palma. Superior Music and Dance Conservatory (C. Alfons de Magnanim, 64). Free.

Palma. 20.30. Music. Film Symphony Orchestra. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets 35/65 euros. Click here.

Palma. 21.30. Music. Qanarusa, Al-Mayurqa, Mon Joan Tiquat, Cabrón and Roba Estesa. Plaza Major.

Puerto Alcudia. Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sípia (Boat show and cuttlefish gastronomy). 19.00. Opening of the gastronomical fair at Calle Gabriel Roca.From 20.00 to 02.00 music with Jimmy’s Fantasy (20.00), Lipstick Grove (22.00) and 00.00 (DJ Rocamir). Near the restaurants (esplanade by the Carrer Garbriel Roca).

Santa Eugenia. Fair. 20.30. Music. Ameyal. Plaça Bernat de Santa Eugènia. 22.00. Music. Som Rock. Carrer Major (in front of Escargot).

Saturday, April 9

Calvia. Sheep and Goat Fair. From 8.30am to 12pm animal exhibition and contest. At 10am and 12pm historical and cultural tour around the village. Register at mediambient@calvia.com. Gathering at Sa Societat. At 10.30am and 12pm children’s activities at Can Verger library. At 2pm popular Fideuà (noodle dish) toward students trip. Tickets at Clinica Dental Cristina Prats, Bar Can Pau, Ca na Bosca, Es Trinxet, Piensos Can Ramon, Supermercat Calvia and 5è CP Ses Quarterades families. Plaça de les Collidores d’Olivia. At 4.30pm children’s entertainment with Cucorba. Plaça de les Collidores d’Olivia. At 5pm Shepherd Dogs competition. At 7pm music with Alejandra Burgos and Yorick Chevenau. Sa Societat bar. At 7.30pm music performance by Ximbomba Atòmica. Plaça de les Collidores d’Olivia. At 8pm barbecue. At 8.30pm monologue and at 10pm folk dances by Musica Nostra. Both at Plaça de les Collidores d’Olivia.

Inca. 20.00. Chamber Orchestra of Mallorca. “Stabat Mater” Pergolesi. Teatre de Inca (Carrer des Teatre, 10). Soprano Mercedes Darder and tenor Christian Borrelli. Director Rafale Sánchez-Araña. Duraiton 60 minutes. Tickets 15 and 20 euros. Click here.

Palma. 21.00. Musical 80’s y 90’s. Trui Teatre (Cami de Son Rapinya, 29) by La Salle School in Palma. Doors open at 20.00. Tickets 22.00 euros.

Puerto Alcudia. Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sípia (Boat show and cuttlefish gastronomy). Opening at 10.00. Promenade. From 10.30 to 13.30. Children’s activities. 12.00-13.30: Fishermen’s net craft. 13.00. Performance by the band Emma and saxophone. Near restaurants and esplanade of Gabriel Roca. 13.30. Cuttlefish Fideua. Pier. 16.30: Procession by S’Estol Rei en Jaume bigheads, Villagers of Guinyent and giants. From the church. 21.00: Music and tapas in the marquee. At 20.00. Mercurio Retrogrado; 22.00. Enrockats and 00.00. DJ Polit.

Santa Eugenia. Fair. 20.00. Concert. Andreu Valor. School courtyard. Free entrance. Pay as you wish. In aid of Ukraine.

Sunday, April 10

Calvia. Sheep and Goat Fair. From 9.00 animal exhibition at the church square and Carrer Costeta de la Musica. Arts and crafts market on the following streets: Major, Jaume III and Plaça de la Vila. At 10.30 storytelling at Can Verger. At 11am parade by the giant figures. At 11.30 tasting of different cheeses and lamb meat. Plaça de la Vila. 11.30. Sheep shearing contest. Town hall square. 1.30pm animation by the Dixeland band McAgon’Day. From 1.30pm food and drink at the Plaça de les Collidores d’Olivia. At 4pm. Circ Stromboli at the Plaça de la Vila. Until 7pm “tardeo” at participating village bars.

Palma. Easter Procession. 17.00. Departs from Sant Anotinet convent until Palma Cathedral. See above route.

Palma. 18.00. Easter Concert. Cors del Teatre Principal de Palma (The Choirs of the Teatre Principal de Palma) and Acadèmia 1830 will perform a classic for this time of year in the theatre’s Sala Gran - Rossini’s Stabat Mater. Teatre Principal ((C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Tickets 8 to 20 euros.

Pollensa. 9.30. Half Marathon. Poliesportiu Municipal de Pollensa (Ctra. Pollença-Palma, km. 52,7). 9.30. 10km “Mar Hotels Playa Mar & Spa and 9.35 5km Colonya Correm per la Igualtat. Regiser here http://www.mitjamaratopollensa.net/mitja/

Puerto Alcudia. Fira Nàutica i Mostra Gastronòmica de la Sípia (Boat show and cuttlefish gastronomy). From 10.00. 13.00. Performance by the group Embat. 13.30. Fideua of cuttlefish. Pier. 17.00: Children and youth schools of ball de bot (Alcudia and Muro) and Sarau Alcudienc.

Santa Eugenia. Fair. 8.00. Opening. Exhibition of sheep, shepherd dogs, agriculture machinery, arts and crafts and much ore. From 10.00 to 13.00. At school courtyard children activities. From 10.30 to 13.30. Workshop at Carrer Joseph Balaguer. 17.30. Folk dances. School courtyard.

Santa Margalida. Fair. 9.00. Opening of the 37th Editon of the fair and 9th Edition of the Almond Exhbiitgon. Exhibition of agriculture and machinery and sale of products regarding the almond. Plaça de la Vila. Cars exhibition at Carrer Joan Monjo i Miquel Ordines. 10.30. Storytelling for 0-6 years. Plaça de la Vila. 11.00. Equestrian show. S’Abeurador. 17.00. Magic and humour show “Flower Power” and Magic by Berni & Mimi. Plaça de la Vila.18.30. Folk dances by the Esclafits i Castanyets. Plaça de la Vila. 19.00. Palm blessing. Church square.

Daily markets (From 8.00 to 13.00)

MONDAY Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

FRIDAY Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

SATURDAY Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas (runs from April to October), Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).

Save the date!

The Anglican Church in Palma Lent. On Saturday, April 9 “Finding a Voice”, a Lent course by Hilary Brand based on the film The King’s Speech. Palm Sunday on April 10 at 11.00. Venue is the Anglican Church (C/Nuñez de Balboa, 6) in Son Armadans in Palma.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Palm Sunday (April 10). 11.00. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday(April 12) at 19.00 -Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.

Easter Sunday Lunch. April 17. Anglican Church Fundraiser. At the Gardens at the Araxa Hotel (Carrer Pilar Juncosa, 2) Son Armadans in Palma. At 13.30. Includes three courses, wine, beer, water or refreshment. Prize for the Best Easter Bonnet. Contact Nita at nitateamwork@yahoo.co.uk, 971 707 444 / 678956655 or Judy secretaryanglicanpalma@gmail.com and 971 737 279. Price 26 euros.