This week the highlight are the Easter processsions to place from today until Friday in Palma. Further below you can find out at what time and the routes they will have. Also several music concerts and the funfair is still taking place this week.

Today, April 12

Palma. 16.30 to 23.30. Fira del Ram, Funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Cami Vell Bunyola. Tickets from 3 to 5 euros. There are two parking areas, food zones (with seating and tables) and public toilets. Easy access from the motorway. Opening hours: Monday to Thursday: 16.30 to 23.30; Friday and the day before a public holiday: 16.30 to 01.00; Saturday 11.00 to 01.00 and Sunday and public holidays from 11.00 to 23.30. You can get to the fair by bus (numbers 10 and 22). There is also a Metro (M1) and train (T2) service. Runs until April 24.

Palma. 20.00. Music. O-Erra. Teatre Principal (C/Riera 2A, by Plaza Major and Plaza Weyler). Tickets 8/20 euros.

Palma. 20.00. Classical muisc. Cor de la Fundació Sa Nostra Centre Cultural Sa Nostra (C/Concepció, 12). Free. Invitation required.

Tomorrow, April 13

Alaro. 20.00. Banda Cabri I Bassa. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Alcudia. Easter recital concert. 18.00. Escola de Música d’Alcúdia. Alcudia Auditorium (Plaza Porta de Mallorca, 3). Free. Invitations required.

Palma. 20.00. Palma Folk. Music with Dúo Martín Meléndez-Ermanno Panta. Teatre Mar i Terra (Cami Sant Magí, 89). Tickets 10/12 euros.

Palma. 22.00. Jaime Anglada & Carolina Cerezuela. La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit). 15 euros.

Sant Llorenç de Cardassar. 20.00. Easter Concert. Orchestra Chamber of Mallorca. Stabat Mater. Directed by Bernat Quetglas. Espai 36 (C/ Major 36). 5 euros tickets at ticketib.com.

Santanyi. 12.00. Every Wednesday and Saturday. Organ recital by Jordi Bosch.

Thursday, April 14

Deya. 20.00. Judit Neddermann. Joan Mas Amphitheatre (Carrer Pintor Sanjuan, 2). 8 euros.

Palma. 17.00. Capella Mallorquina. Santa Eulalia church (Plaça de Santa Eulàlia, 2).

Palmanyola. 7th Edition Primavera Fresh.17.00. Electronic music. Vitalic, Cloonee, Francisco Alendes, Manu Sanchez, Kiko Melis, Jordà, Cricket, Javitoh, Alex Caro, Sote de Lino and Pau Mora. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Soller). Tickets 23 euros.

Friday, April 15

Calvia. Gastronomic Display. Every Friday during the month of April there will be a gastronomic menu display in a different area in Calvia. This week it’s Santa Ponsa, Costa de la Calma and Son Bugadelles 13.30 to15.30 and 19.30 to 23.00 Prices for menu from 12 to 16 euros. Check at the restaurant for a children’s menu, vegetarian, gluetn-free and alternative menus. Reservations are recommended. Complete programme in English at https://visitcalvia.org/en/mostra-de-cuines-calvia/

Magalluf. 22.00. MC Kaydy Cain. BCM (Avinguda de l’Olivera, s/n). 25 euros.

Palma. 21.00. Musical. The Full Monty El Musical. Auditorium (Paseo Maritimo, 18). Tickets 38 euros. Runs until Sunday April 17.

Palma. 22.00. Charity tribute to Bon Jovi. La Movida (Albo, s/n Commercial Centre Centro Park by Son Rapinya exit). 10 euros.

Sa Pobla. 20.00. Barnasantas: Imaràntia. Musical project by Maria Jose Cardona and Miquel Brunet inspired in music from Formentera. Sa Congregació Culture Centre (Carrer del Rosari, 25). 15/18 euros.

Saturday, April 16

Alaro. 11.30. Organ mornings. Sant Bartomeu church (Carrer de la Rectoria, 10). Free.

Alaro. 19.30. Jazz concert. Fontin Martin Weinstein Trio. Natalia Bento Art Contemporani (Carrer de la Síquia, 6). Free.

S’Arraco. 12.00. American folk rock music. Clara Ingold & The Silver Pickles. Ecoparque Son Castell (Cami de Son Castell, 20). 12 euros at movesmallorca.com.

Cala d’Or. 20.00. Rumba fusion. La Vereda. Plaça del Pinar. Free.

Calvia. 23.00. BJones. Electronic music with sounds from Ibiza. Titos (Avinguda de l’Olivera, s/n). 20 euros.

Colonia de Sant Jordi. From 10.30 to 20.30. Spring Rata Market. Music with Hot Creepers Trio (12.00), Som Vinils (14.00) and Clara Ingold & The Silver Pickles (19.00). By the beach port. Local products, magic, storytelling and much more. Free.

Felanitx. 20.00. Classical music. Balearic Islands Youth Orchestra. Sant Agusti convent (Carrer d’es Convent, 35). Free. Tickets at ticketib.com.

Inca. 20.00. Jazz Series. Ernesto Aurignac Quartet. Teatre Principal (Carrer des Teatre, 10). 15 euros.

Paguera. 12.00. Music with One Man Rocks, Cabron, Los Chicos de Jhonn Deere, Wacky Tobacco and Ojeras Hidrtadas DJ. Plaza Torà. Foodtrucks, live music, vintage market and activities for children and circus. Free.

Sunday, April 17

Palmanyola. 17.00. Techo music. Adam Beyer, Tania Vulcano, Nuke, Cesar Almena, Manu Sanchez, Kiko Fernandez, Mike Mauri and Javitoh. Son Amar (Carretera Palma-Soller). From 23 euros.

Deya. 18.00. Easter concert. The Cassetes, Ipops and DJ Raccoon. Joan Mas Amphitheatre (Carrer Pintor Sanjuan, 2). Free.

Montuiri. 12.30. Classical muisc. Montuiri’s Band of Music. Plaça Major. Free.

Lloret de Vistalegre. 13.00. Piano recital. Jan Gerdes. Son Bauló (Camí de Son Bauló). 18 euros. Works by Bach, Mompou, Chopin, John Cage and others.

Easter events

Palma will have Easter processions this week. See above routes.

The Anglican Church Holy Week. Wednesday Holy Week (April 13). From 15.00 to 16.00. Stations of the Cross. Maundy Thursday (April 14). From 15.00 to 16.00. The Seven Actions and Holy Communion. Good Friday (April 15). From 14.00 to 15.00. The Seven Moments. Easter Sunday (April 17). From 07.00 to 08.00. Service of the new Fire and lighting of the Easter Candle. From 11.00 to 12.00. Easter Service.

The Anglican Church Holy Week in Puerto Pollensa. Tuesday(April 12) at 19.00 - Jesus the Game Changer Course. Maundy Thursday (April 14). 19.00 Agape Meal. Good Friday (April 15). From 12.00 to 15.00. Easter vigil with songs and Video Presentation from The Gospel of John to finish. 19.00. Seven Last Words Service. Easter Sunday (April 17). 11.00. Easter Celebration with Holy Communion. St Andrews Church (Carrer de Mestral, 4) in Puerto Pollensa.

Easter Sunday Lunch. April 17. Anglican Church Fundraiser. At the Gardens at the Araxa Hotel (Carrer Pilar Juncosa, 2) Son Armadans in Palma. At 13.30. Includes three courses, wine, beer, water or refreshment. Prize for the Best Easter Bonnet. Contact Nita at nitateamwork@yahoo.co.uk, 971 707 444 / 678956655 or Judy secretaryanglicanpalma@gmail.com and 971 737 279. Price 26 euros.

Daily markets (From 8.00 to 13.00)

MONDAY Caimari (Selva), Cala Millor, Calvia, Lloret de Vistalegre, Manacor, Mancor de la Vall and Montuiri.

TUESDAY Alcudia, s’Alqueria Blanca (Santanyi), s’Arenal (Llucmajor), Arta, Campanet, Llubi, es Pla de na Tesa (Marratxi), Paguera, Pina, Porreres, Portocolom and Santa Margalida. Palma: Can Pastilla, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soler) and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou (aka: Plaza dels Patins).

WEDNESDAY Andratx, s’Arenal, Bunyola, sa Cabana (Marratxi), Capdepera, Cas Concos (Felanitx), Deya, Llucmajor (Passieg Jaume III), Llucmajor (Maioris), Las Palmeras, Petra, Puerto Pollensa, sa Rapita, Selva, Sencelles, Sineu and Vilafranca de Bonany. In Palma: s’Arenal and es Coll d’en Rabassa.

THURSDAY S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

FRIDAY Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

SATURDAY Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas (runs from April to October), Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

SUNDAY Alcudia, Consell (car boot sale), Felanitx, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi - Poligono (flea markets), Muro, Pollensa, Porto Cristo, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria del Camí and Valldemossa. Palma: Plaza de la Verge del Miracle (1st Sunday of every month).