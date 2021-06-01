Today (Tuesday June 1), films have been updated. Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi. Ocimax is showing the new release Cruella. CineCiutat continues to show First Cow and Nomadland. Festival Park in Marratxi is showing Cruella, Spiral: Saw, Nobody, Let Him Go and Reservoir Dogs.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Times at Festival: 21.10 (Thur)

Starring: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen.

Director: Quentin Tarantino.

Sinopsis: When a simple jewelry heist goes horribly wrong, the surviving criminals begin to suspect that one of them is a police informant.

Duration: 1 hour 39 minutes.

Rated: 18.

Category: Crime, Drama and Thriller.

Cruella (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 16.35 and 19.30

Times at Festival: 19.30 (Tue) and 20.05 (Thur)

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry.

Director: Craig Gillespie.

Sinopsis: A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Genre: Comedy/Crime.

Rated: PG-13.

First Cow (2019)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.55 (Tue, Wed, Thur); 21.15 (Tue, Wed, Thur)

Starring: Alia Shawkat, John Magaro and Dylan Smith.

Director: Kelly Reichardt.

Sinopsis: A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business.

Duration: 2 hours 2 minutes.

Genre: Drama/Western.

Rated: PG-13.

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.00 (Tue, Wed, Thur)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2020)

Times at Festival: 20.10 (Tues)

Starring: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman.

Sinopsis: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw.

Duration: 1 hour 33 minutes.

Rated: R.

Category: Crime, Horror and Mystery.

Nobody (2021)

Times at Festival: 19.05 (Tue)

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov and Connie Nielsen.

Director: Ilya Naishuller.

Sinopsis: A bystander who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord.

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Rated: 18.

Category: Action, Crime and Drama.

Let him go (2020)

Times at Festival:19.50 (Tues)

Starring: Diane Lane, Kevin Costner and Kayli Carter.

Director: Thomas Bezucha.

Sinopsis: A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson.

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Crime, Drama and Thriller.

