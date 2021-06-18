Today (Friday June 18), films have been updated. Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park. Ocimax is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

Times at Ocimax: Daily 18.45 & 21.15

Times at Festival: 20.35 (Tues)

Sinopsis: The bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius’ wife Sonia.

Starring: Ian Ryan Reynolds, Frank Grillo and Salma Hayek.

Director: Patrick Hughes.

Duration: 1 hour 39 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Action, Comedy and Crime.

See trailer above.

In the Heights (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 20.00 (Daily); 12.00 (Sat & Sun)

Times at CineCiutat: 11.30 (Sun), 17.25, 19.30 & 21.20 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu)

Times at Festival: 12.35 (Sun); 19.20 (Tues)

Sinopsis: A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace.

Director: Jon M. Chu.

Duration: 2 hours 23 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Drama/Musical.

A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

Times at Festival: 12.15 (Sun); 20.00 (Tue)

Sinopsis: Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

Starring: Ian Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Cillian Murphy.

Director: John Krasinski.

Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Drama, Horror and Sci-Fi.

Eraserhead (1977)

Times at CineCiutat: 20.00 (Sun)

Sinopsis: Henry Spencer tries to survive his industrial environment, his angry girlfriend, and the unbearable screams of his newly born mutant child.

Starring: Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart and Allen Joseph .

Director: David Lynch.

Duration: 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Genre: Fantasy/Horror.

Rated: 13.







Mulholland Drive (2001)

Times at CineCiutat: 18.40 (Mon, Wed & Sat); 19.00 & 21.00 (Thur)

Sinopsis: After a car wreck on the winding Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a perky Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality.

Starring: Naomi Watts, Laura Harring and Justin Theroux.

Director: David Lynch.

Duration: 2 hours 27 minutes.

Rated: 18.

Category: Drama, Mystery and Thriller.

My Salinger Year (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.30 (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu); 19.25 (Sun); 20.10 (Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri & Sat); 17.30 (Thu), 19.45 (Thu); 21.50 (Thu)

Sinopsis: A college grad takes a clerical job working for the literary agent of the renowned, reclusive writer J.D. Salinger.

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver and Douglas Booth.

Director: Philippe Falardeau.

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Drama.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 17.30 (Daily); 12.05 (Sat & Sun)

Times at Festival: 20.25 (Tues)

Sinopsis: The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to a demonic possession.

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Ruairi O’Connor.

Director: Michael Chaves.

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Horror, Mystery and Thriller.

Cruella (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10 (Sun); 16.10 (daily)

Sinopsis: A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil.

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry.

Director: Craig Gillespie.

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Genre: Comedy/Crime.

Rated: PG-13.

First Cow (2019)

Times at CineCiutat: 21.40 (Mon, Wed & Sat)

Starring: Alia Shawkat, John Magaro and Dylan Smith.

Director: Kelly Reichardt.

Sinopsis: A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business.

Duration: 2 hours 2 minutes.

Genre: Drama/Western.

Rated: PG-13.

Nomadland (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 22.00 (Thur & Fri)

Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May.

Director: Chloé Zhao.

Sinopsis: After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Duration: 1 hour 47 minutes.

Genre: Drama.

Rated: 12.

Nominations: Won 3 Oscars (Best Film, Director and Actress)

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2020)

Times at Festival: 18.50 (Tues)

Sinopsis: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw.

Starring: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella.

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman.

Duration: 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Genre: Crime, Horror and Mystery.

Rated: R.