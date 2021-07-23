Films have been updated today (Friday July 23). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park.

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.35 (Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon); 17.45 (Mon, Wed & Thu); 19.45 (Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon); 19.50 (Mon, Wed & Thur); 22.00 (Fri, Sat & Mon); 22.10 (Sun) and 22.15 (Mon, Wed & Thur)

Sinopsis: A pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family’s land dispute.

Starring: Emily Blunt. Jamie Dornan and Jon Hamm.

Director: John Patrick Shanley

Duration: 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Comedy, Drama and Romance.

See trailer above.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Times at Festival: 12.30 (Sun) and 19.40 (Tues)

Sinopsis: A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.

Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe.

Director: Malcolm D. Lee.

Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Rated: PG.

Category: Animation, Adventure and Comedy.

Summer of soul (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.20 (Fri, Sat, Sun and Mon); 19.35 (Sun); 19.40 (Fri, Sat & Mon); 19.45 (Tue, Wed & Thu) ; 21.45 (Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon); 22.15 (Tue, Wed & Thu)

Sinopsis: Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a feature documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity.

Starring: Roy Ayers, Ethel Beatty and Barbara Bland-Acosta.

Director: Questlove.

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Documentary and Music.

Miss Marx (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.15 (Fri, Sat, Sun and Mon); 22.10 (Tue, Wed and Thur)

Sinopsis: Bright, intelligent, passionate and free, Eleanor is Karl Marx’s youngest daughter. Among the first women to link the themes of feminism and socialism, she takes part in the workers’ battles and fights for women’s rights and the abolition of child labor. In 1883 she meets Edward Aveling and her life is crushed by a passionate but tragic love story.

Starring: Romola Garai, Patrick Kennedy and John Gordon Sinclair.

Director: Susanna Nicchi arelli.

Duration: 1 hour and 74 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Biography.

Black Widow (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10 and 16.10

Times at Festival: 20.35 (Tues)

Sinopsis: A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War.

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour

Director: Cate Shortland

Duration: 2 hours and 13 minutes

Genre: Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi

Rating: 12

The Atlàntida Film Festival kicks off next week

Here is the programme of films to be screened in English.

Tuesday 27 July - 18.00

Luxor

(2020 - Egypt/UK)

Rivoli

Wednesday 28 July - 20.00

COUP 53

(2019 - UK)

CineCiutat

Wednesday 28 July - 20.00

Shoplifters of the World

(2021 - USA)

Rivoli

Wednesday 28 July - 20.00

Friendship’s Death

(1972 -UK)

Rivoli

Wednesday 28 July - 20.30

Laurent Garnier: Off the Record (2021 - Belgium/UK)

Rivoli

Thursday 29 July - 18.00

The Show (2020 - UK)

Rivoli

Thursday 29 July - 22.00

Ma Belle, My Beauty

(2021 - USA/France)

Ses Voltes

Friday 30 July - 22.00

Mogul Mowgli

(2020 - UK)

Ses Voltes

Friday 30 July - 20.30

Star Dust

(2020 - Canada/UK)

Rivoli

Saturday 31 July - 20.00

Last Words

(2020 - France, Italy & USA)

CineCiutat

Saturday 31 July - 20.30

Blithe Spirit

(2020 - UK)

Rivoli

*Tribute to Dame Judi Dench

Saturday 31 July - 22.00

Soros (2019 - USA)

La Misericordia

All films are being screened in their original language. Tickets reservations at www.atlantidafilmfest.com