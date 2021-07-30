Films have been updated today (Friday July 29). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park.

JUNGLE CRUISE (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10; 16.00 & 20.40

Times at Festival: 12.15 (Sun); 20.30 (Tue)

Sinopsis: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramírez.

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra.

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Action, Adventure and Comedy.

Old (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 18.45 and 21.15

Times at Festival: 12.25 (Sun); 20.50 (Tue)

Sinopsis: A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell.

Director: M. Night Shyamalan.

Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Drama, Mystery and Thriller.

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.40 (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & thu); 17.55 (Sat); 19.45 & 22.00 (Mon & Tue); 19.50 & 22.05 (Sun, Wed & Thu); 19.55 (Fri); 22.10 (Fri & Sat)

Sinopsis: A pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family’s land dispute.

Starring: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Jon Hamm.

Director: John Patrick Shanley

Duration: 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Comedy, Drama and Romance.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Times at Festival: 18.50 (Tue)

Sinopsis: A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.

Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe.

Director: Malcolm D. Lee.

Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Rated: PG.

Category: Animation, Adventure and Comedy.

Summer of soul (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.30 & 21.50 (Mon & Tue); 17.35 & 19.45 (Sun, Wed & Thu); 17.40 & 22.10 (Sat); 22.15 (Fri)

Sinopsis: Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a feature documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity.

Starring: Roy Ayers, Ethel Beatty and Barbara Bland-Acosta.

Director: Questlove.

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Documentary and Music.

Miss Marx (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.30 (Sun, Wed & Thu); 17.35 & 19.30 (Mon & Tue); 21.55 (Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu); 22.00 (Fri)

Sinopsis: Bright, intelligent, passionate and free, Eleanor is Karl Marx’s youngest daughter. Among the first women to link the themes of feminism and socialism, she takes part in the workers’ battles and fights for women’s rights and the abolition of child labor. In 1883 she meets Edward Aveling and her life is crushed by a passionate but tragic love story.

Starring: Romola Garai, Patrick Kennedy and John Gordon Sinclair.

Director: Susanna Nicchi arelli.

Duration: 1 hour and 74 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Biography.

The Atlàntida Film Festival kicks off next week

Here is the programme of films to be screened in English.

Friday 30 July - 22.00

Mogul Mowgli

(2020 - UK)

Ses Voltes

Friday 30 July - 20.30

Stardust

(2020 - Canada/UK)

Rivoli

Saturday 31 July - 20.00

Last Words

(2020 - France, Italy & USA)

CineCiutat

Saturday 31 July - 20.30

Blithe Spirit

(2020 - UK)

Rivoli

*Tribute to Dame Judi Dench

Saturday 31 July - 22.00

Soros (2019 - USA)

La Misericordia

All films are being screened in their original language. Tickets reservations at www.atlantidafilmfest.com