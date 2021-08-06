Films have been updated today (Friday August 6). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park.

The suicide squad (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 12.10, 16.30 and 19.25

Times at Festival: 19.35 (Fri); 12.20 (Sun); 20.40 (Mon, Tue & Thur)

Sinopsis: Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and their Belle Reve prison buddies join the super-secret, super-sinister X task force on the distant island of Corto Maltese, which is teeming with enemies.

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena.

Director: James Gunn.

Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes.

Rated: R.

Category: Action, Adventure and Comedy.

Lost Highway (1997)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.30 (Sun); 21.30 (Mon)

Sinopsis: After a strange encounter at a party, a jazz saxophonist is framed for the murder of his wife and sent to prison, where he inexplicably changes form and becomes a young mechanic.

Starring: Bill Pullman. Patricia Arquette and John Roselius.

Director: David Lynch.

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Rated: 18.

Category: Mystery and Thriller.

Jungle Cruise (2021)

Times at Festival: 12.30 (Sun); 18.45 (Tue)

Sinopsis: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramírez.

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra.

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Action, Adventure and Comedy.

Old (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 19.40

Times at Festival: 20.45 (Tue)

Sinopsis: A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell.

Director: M. Night Shyamalan.

Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Drama, Mystery and Thriller.

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.20 (Sun); 17.25 & 21.55 (Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 19.15 (Fri & Sun); 22.00 (Fri)

Sinopsis: A pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family’s land dispute.

Starring: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Jon Hamm.

Director: John Patrick Shanley

Duration: 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Rated: 7.

Category: Comedy, Drama and Romance.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Times at Festival: 18.50 (Tue)

Sinopsis: A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.

Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe.

Director: Malcolm D. Lee.

Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Rated: PG.

Category: Animation, Adventure and Comedy.

Summer of soul (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.10 (Fri); 17.55 (Sat, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu); 20.10 (Mon)

Sinopsis: Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a feature documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity.

Starring: Roy Ayers, Ethel Beatty and Barbara Bland-Acosta.

Director: Questlove.

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Documentary and Music.

Black Widow (2021)

Times at Festival: 22.05 (Tue)

Sinopsis: A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour.

Director Cate Shortland.

Duration 2 hours and 13 minutes.

Rated: 12.

Category: Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi.