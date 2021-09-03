Films have been updated today (Friday September 3). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park.

After We Fell (2021)

Times at Ocimax: Every day 12.05 - 16.30 - 18.50

Plot summary: Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes. Revelations about her family, and then Hardin’s, throw everything they knew before in doubt and makes their hard-won future together more difficult to claim.

Starring: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Arielle Kebbel

Director: Castille Landon

Duration: 1 hour and 39 minutes

Rated: PG16

Category: Romance, Drama

Malignant (2021)

Times at Ocimax: Every day 20.10

Films at Festival: Tuesday at 19.15

Plot summary: Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Starring: George Young, Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson

Director James Wan

Duration: 1 hour and 51minutes

Rated: PG18

Category: Crime, Drama, Horror

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Films at Festival: Sunday at 12.10 & Tuesday at 21.10

Plot summary: The original Marvel Comics Shang-Chi follows Shang, a half-Chinese, half-American superhero created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin. In the comics, Shang-Chi is a master of numerous unarmed and weaponry-based wushu styles, including the use of the gun, nunchaku, and jian. Shang-Chi first appeared in Special Marvel Edition #15 in 1973.

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Michelle Yeoh

Director: Destin Cretton

Duration: 2 hour s and 12 minutes

Rated: PG12

Category: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Times at CineCiutat: Friday at 19.15

Plot summary: Sometime in the future of the 21st century, in a time when the Greenhouse Effect has melted the icecaps, submerging many of the coastal cities in water, mankind depends upon computers with artificial intelligence to maintain our way of life.

Starring Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law, Frances O’Connor

Director: Steven Spielberg

Duration: 2 hours and 26 minutes

Rated: PG16

Category: Drama, SCI-FI

Annette (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: Every day at 21.30

Plot summary: A comedian and his opera singer wife have a two-year-old daughter with a surprising gift.

Starring: Marion Cotillard,Adam Driver and Simon Helberg.

Director: Leos Carax.

Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Rated: 16. Category Drama, Musical and Romance.