Films have been updated today (Friday September 11). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

OCIMAX: Every day at 18.20

FESTIVAL: Sunday at 12.20 - Tuesday at 21.10

Plot summary: The original Marvel Comics Shang-Chi follows Shang, a half-Chinese, half-American superhero created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin. In the comics, Shang-Chi is a master of numerous unarmed and weaponry-based wushu styles, including the use of the gun, nunchaku, and jian. Shang-Chi first appeared in Special Marvel Edition #15 in 1973.

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Michelle Yeoh

Director: Destin Cretton

Duration: 2 hour s and 12 minutes

Rated: PG12

Category: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Worth (2020)

CINECIUTAT: Today at 17.15 - 19.30 - 21.50 Saturday & Sunday at 17.40 - 19.30 - 21.50 Monday at 17.30 - 19.40 - 21.50

Plot summary: Kenneth Feinberg, a powerful D.C. lawyer appointed Special Master of the 9/11 Fund, fights off the cynicism, bureaucracy, and politics associated with administering government funds and, in doing so, discovers what life is worth. Based on true events.​

Starring: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan,

Director: Sara Colangelo

Duration: 1 hour and 58minutes

Rated: PG12

Category: Biography, Drama, History

Annette (2021)

CINECIUTAT: Monday and Friday at 19.35

Plot summary: Los Angeles, nowadays. Henry is a stand-up comedian with a fierce humor. Ann, an internationally renowned opera singer. Together, under the spotlight, they form a happy and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down.

Starring: Marion Cotillard,Adam Driver and Simon Helberg.

Director: Leos Carax.

Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Drama, Musical and Romance.

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

FESTIVAL: Tuesday at 19.35

Plot summary: In her turbulent life as a professional assassin, Scarlet was cruelly forced to abandon her daughter Sam and go on the run. Years later, despite the estrangement, Sam has also grown up into a cold blooded hitwoman. After a high-stake mission spins out of control, putting an innocent 8-year-old girl in the middle of the gang war she has unleashed, Sam has no choice but to go rogue. This ultimately leads her back to her mother and her former hitwomen sidekicks, who all join forces in an avenging war against those who took everything from them.

Starring: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino

Director: Navot Papushado

Duration: 1 hour and 54 minute

Rated: PG18

Category: Action, Thriller

Old (2021)

FESTIVAL: Tuesday at 21.30

Plot summary: A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly reducing their entire lives into a single day.

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell.

Director: M. Night Shyamalan.

Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Rated: 16.

Category: Drama, M