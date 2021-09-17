Films have been updated today (Friday September 17). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park.

Dune (2021)

Times at Augusta: 16.45 & 20.00 (Sun to Wed)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.05 (Fri), 16.10 (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed & Thu), 18.20 (Thu), 19.15 (Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu), 19.35 (Sun & Tue), 21.15 (Daily)

Times at Festival: 12.10 (Sun), 19.45 (Mon, Tue & Thu)

Plot summary: Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family who tries to avenge his father’s death and at the same time save a planet he has been entrusted to protect.

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes

Rated: PG13

Category: Adventure, Drama and Sci-Fi

Pulp Fiction (1984)

Times at Festival Park: 19.20 (Thursday)

Plot summary: The lives of two gangsters, a boxer, a gangster’s wife and a pair of bandits are intertwined in four stories of violence and redemption.

Starring: John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Duration: 2 hours and 34 minutes

Rated: 18

Category: Crime and Drama

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 18.20 (Daily)

Times at Festival Park: 12.25 (Sun); 20.45 (Tues)

Plot summary: The original Marvel Comics Shang-Chi follows Shang, a half-Chinese, half-American superhero created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin. In the comics, Shang-Chi is a master of numerous unarmed and weaponry-based wushu styles, including the use of the gun, nunchaku, and jian. Shang-Chi first appeared in Special Marvel Edition #15 in 1973.

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Michelle Yeoh

Director: Destin Cretton

Duration: 2 hour s and 12 minutes

Rated: PG12

Category: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Annette (2021)

Times at Cineciutat: 19.20 (Sat & Mon)

Plot summary: Los Angeles, nowadays. Henry is a stand-up comedian with a fierce humor. Ann, an internationally renowned opera singer. Together, under the spotlight, they form a happy and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down.

Starring: Marion Cotillard,Adam Driver and Simon Helberg

Director: Leos Carax

Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes

Rated: 16.

Category: Drama, Musical and Romance