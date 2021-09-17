Films have been updated today (Friday September 17). Here is what is currently showing in Palma and Marratxi.
To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, CineCiutat and Festival Park.
Dune (2021)
Times at Augusta: 16.45 & 20.00 (Sun to Wed)
Times at CineCiutat: 16.05 (Fri), 16.10 (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed & Thu), 18.20 (Thu), 19.15 (Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu), 19.35 (Sun & Tue), 21.15 (Daily)
Times at Festival: 12.10 (Sun), 19.45 (Mon, Tue & Thu)
Plot summary: Adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about the son of a noble family who tries to avenge his father’s death and at the same time save a planet he has been entrusted to protect.
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes
Rated: PG13
Category: Adventure, Drama and Sci-Fi
Pulp Fiction (1984)
Times at Festival Park: 19.20 (Thursday)
Plot summary: The lives of two gangsters, a boxer, a gangster’s wife and a pair of bandits are intertwined in four stories of violence and redemption.
Starring: John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Duration: 2 hours and 34 minutes
Rated: 18
Category: Crime and Drama
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
Times at Ocimax: 18.20 (Daily)
Times at Festival Park: 12.25 (Sun); 20.45 (Tues)
Plot summary: The original Marvel Comics Shang-Chi follows Shang, a half-Chinese, half-American superhero created by writer Steve Englehart and artist Jim Starlin. In the comics, Shang-Chi is a master of numerous unarmed and weaponry-based wushu styles, including the use of the gun, nunchaku, and jian. Shang-Chi first appeared in Special Marvel Edition #15 in 1973.
Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Michelle Yeoh
Director: Destin Cretton
Duration: 2 hour s and 12 minutes
Rated: PG12
Category: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Annette (2021)
Times at Cineciutat: 19.20 (Sat & Mon)
Plot summary: Los Angeles, nowadays. Henry is a stand-up comedian with a fierce humor. Ann, an internationally renowned opera singer. Together, under the spotlight, they form a happy and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down.
Starring: Marion Cotillard,Adam Driver and Simon Helberg
Director: Leos Carax
Duration: 2 hours and 19 minutes
Rated: 16.
Category: Drama, Musical and Romance
