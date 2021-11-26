Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Friday, November 26.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Festival Park and CineCiutat. Also showing in Minorca.

House of Gucci (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 16.30 & 21.30 (Daily)

Times at Mahon: 20.00 (Thu)

Times at Festival: 12.20 (Sun); 18.10 (Tue)

Plot summary: House of Gucci is inspired by the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder..

Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino

Director: Ridley Scott

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Crime and Drama

Spencer (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 17.00 (Daily))

Times at CineCiutat: 16.20 & 21.10 (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 17.20 & 19.55 (Fri & Sat); 18.55 (Mon, Wed & Thu); 19.10 (Sun); 22.00 (Fri); 22.10 (Sat)

Plot summary: During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer, struggling with mental health problems, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles.

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall and Jack Nielen

Director: Pablo Larraín

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Rated: R

Category: Biography and Drama

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 16.15 (Mon, Wed & Thu); 17.15 (Fri & Sat); 18.30 (Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu); 19.30 (Sat)

Plot summary: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and child, Phil torments them until he is exposed to the possibility of love.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Director: Jane Campion

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

Rated: R

Category: Drama, Romance and Western

Eternals (2021)

Times at Festival: 20.15 (Tue)

Plot summary: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Starring: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie

Director: Chloé Zhao

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Rated: PG13

Category: Action, Adventure and Drama

No time to die (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 21.00 (Daily)

Plot summary: Bond has left the service. His newfound peace is interrupted by a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter. Bond and Leiter are on the trail of a mysterious villain in possession of dangerous new technology.

Starring: Starring: Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Duration: 2 hours and 43 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Action, Adventure, and Thriller

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Times at Festival: 20.30 (Sun)

Plot summary: Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever changed and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night

Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell and Hannah John-Kamen

Director: Johannes Roberts

Duration: 1 hour and 47 minutes

Rated: 16

Category: Action, Terror and Sci-Fi