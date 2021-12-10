Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Friday, December 10.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Festival Park and CineCiutat. Also showing in Minorca.

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 16.00 (Daily)

Times at Mahon (Minorca): 20.10 (Thu)

Times at Festival: 12.40 (Sat & Sun); 19.00 (Tue)

Plot summary: Film adaptation of the musical about Evan Hansen, a student with social anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a classmate.

Starring: Ben Platt, Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Drama and Musical

Don't Look Up

Times at CineCiutat: 19.00 (Daily); 21.05 (Thu); 21.20 (Sun, Mon, Tue & Thu); 21.25 (Fri)

Plot summary: It tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who must embark on a massive media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the Earth.

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep

Director: Adam McKay

Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Comedy, Drama and Sci-Fi

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 15.40 & 18.15 (Daily); 12.15 (Sat & Sun)

Times at Festival: 19.45 (Tues)

Plot summary: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

Starring: Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard

Director: Jason Reitman

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Adventure, Comedy and Adventure

Love Gets a Room (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.00 (Daily except Sat); 19.30 (Daily except Tues)

Plot summary: A group of actors perform in the heart of the Warsaw Ghetto, in a life or death context on a run-down stage.

Starring: Valentina Bellè, Henry Goodman and Anastasia Hill

Director: Rodrigo Cortés

Duration: 1 hour and 43 minutes

Rated: NR

Category: Drama, Musical and Romance.

House of Gucci (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 21.15 (Daily except Fri)

Times at Festival: 18.10 (Tue)

Plot summary: House of Gucci is inspired by the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder..

Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino

Director: Ridley Scott

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Crime and Drama

Monsters Inc (2001)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.20 (Sat)

Plot summary: Two monsters, Sulley and Mike, work in Monsters Inc. scaring children for energy. The monsters think humans are toxic, and when a little girl enters their world, the two must send her home as soon as possible.

Starring: Billy Crystal, John Goodman and Mary Gibbs

Directors: Pete Docter, David Silverman and Lee Unkrich

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes

Rated: A

Category: Animation

Tickets on sale now for showing on Thursday 16 December for the new Spider-man film

Spider-man: No Way Home (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 16.00 and 19.10 (Daily); 12.05 (Sat and Sun)

Times at Fesitval: 18.15 and 21.35

Plot summary: With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring: Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland

Director: Jon Watts

Duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Rated: 7

Category: Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi