Tomorrow films are changing across the island and the Christmas film Silent Night will be showing in English at CineCiutat.

Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Roman Griffin Davis.

Plot summary: As the world faces the apocalypse, a group of old friends gather to celebrate Christmas in an idyllic country house in the UK. Uneasy at the thought of the inevitable destruction of humanity, they decide to take it easy, open another bottle of Prosecco and continue celebrating... But as much as they want to pretend to be normal, sooner or later, they will have to face the thought that it is their last night.

Times as of Wednesday December 22 at CineCiutat are: 17.00 and 19.25 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. at 19.10 on Saturday.

Not for under 16 years.

Film times are good until Tuesday December 28.