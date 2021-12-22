Here are the films that are currently showing in Palma and Marratxi as of Wednesday, December 23.

To check for further information click on the locations here. Ocimax, Rivoli, Festival Park and CineCiutat. Also showing in Minorca.

Silent Night (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 17.00 & 19.25 (Wed, Thur, Sun, Mon & Tues); 19.10 (Sat)

Plot summary: Nell, Simon and their son Art host a yearly Christmas dinner at their country estate for their former school friends and their spouses. It is gradually revealed that there is an imminent environmental catastrophe and that this dinner will be their last night alive.

Starring: Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Roman Griffin Davis

Director: Camille Griffin

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes

Rated: 16

Category: Comedy and Horror

West Side Story (2021)

Times at Rivoli: 16.00, 19.00 and 22.00

Times at CineCiutat: 16.35, 19.25 & 21.10 (Wed, Thur, Sun, Mon & Tue); 19.00 & 21.00 (Sat)

Plot summary: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose

Director: Steven Spielberg

Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Crime, Drama and Musical

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Times at Augusta: 17.15 & 20.15 (Daily)

Plot summary: Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Director: Lana Wachowski

Duration: 2 hours and 28 minutes

Rated: 16

Category: Action & Sci-Fi

Sing 2 (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 15.30 (Daily); 12.20 (Daily showings from Thursday December 23 until Wednesday December 29)

Plot summary: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the premiere of a new show..

Starring: Matthew McConaughey(voice), Reese Witherspoon(voice) and Scarlett Johansson

Director: Garth Jennings

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

Rated: PG

Category: Animation

Spider-man: No Way Home (2021)

Times at Ocimax: 16.00 & 19.10 (Daily); 12.05 (Daily showings from Thursday December 23 until Wednesday December 29)

Plot summary: With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring: Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland

Director: Jon Watts

Duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Rated: 7

Category: Action, Adventure and Sci-Fi

Nowhere Special (2021)

Times at CineCiutat: 19.20 (Mon); 18.55 (Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun & Mon); 21.55 (Sat), 22.15 (Wed, Sun, Mon & Tue)

Plot summary: Inspired by true events, “Nowhere Special” features James Norton as thirty-five-year-old window cleaner John, who has dedicated his life to bringing up his son, after the child’s mother left them soon after giving birth.

Starring: James Norton, Daniel Lamont and Eileen O’Higgins

Director: Uberto Pasolini

Duration: 1 hour and 36 minutes

Rated: NR

Category: Drama

Don't Look Up

Times at CineCiutat: 16.45 (Wed, Sun, Mon & Tue)

Plot summary: It tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who must embark on a massive media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the Earth.

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep

Director: Adam McKay

Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes

Rated: 12

Category: Comedy, Drama and Sci-Fi