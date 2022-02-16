This Friday February 18 the mystery film Death on the Nile (2022) directed by Kenneth Branagh from a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie will be screened in English at Rivoli and Festival Park.

Showing daily at Rivoli... 16.00... 18.30... 21.15

Showing at Ocimax in Mahon (Minorca) on Thursday ... 20.25

Showing daily at Festival Park... 18.30... 21.30

Showing on Sunday at Festival Park ... 12.15

Plot summary: Long ‘coronavirally’ delayed, Kenneth Branagh’s latest Agatha Christie movie puffs effortfully into harbour. It’s the classic (and often filmed) whodunnit about a murder on a steamer making its way down the river in Egypt with an Anglo-American boatful of waxy-faced cameos aboard. The horrible homicide means that one of the passengers will have to spring into action, and this is of course the amply moustached Hercule Poirot, played by Branagh himself. It is Poirot who interviews suspects, supervises corpse-storage in the ship’s galley freezer cabinet and delivers the final unmasking – and all without the captain insisting that the Egyptian police should possibly get involved. Among the stars on the passenger list - Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders play lady’s-companion Mrs Bowers and her wealthy socialite-turned-socialist employer Marie Van Schuyler, and the presence of this venerable comedy duo makes the movie look weirdly like a version of the spoof they might have created for their erstwhile TV show. Russell Brand keeps his comedy stylings under wraps as the deadpan Dr Linus Windlesham. A good time could be had naming all those famous actors in minor walk on parts. Suffice it to say, you will what you’re getting if you choose to visit this movie!

Also to be screened this week is: Mothering Sunday, a 2021 British romantic drama film, directed by Eva Husson. The film stars Odessa Young, Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman, and Colin Firth. It will be screened at CineCiutat. Times to be announced.

Festival Park and CineCiutat will be showing CODA is a 2021 coming-of-age comedy-drama film written and directed by Sian Heder. The film stars Emilia Jones as the eponymous CODA (child of deaf adults), the only hearing member of a deaf family.

The psychological drama The Lost Daughter starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, with Peter Sarsgaard, and Ed Harris. It will be screened at CineCiutat. Times to be announced.

Marry Me will screen at Festival Park on Tuesday at 18.40. It stars Jennifer Lopez as Kat Valdez, a pop star who decides to marry a stranger holding a "Marry Me" sign (Owen Wilson) after learning that her on-stage partner Bastian (Maluma) has been having an affair. John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, and Chloe Coleman also star in supporting roles.