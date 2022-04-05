Carol Smith at the Bulletin offices in Palma

Carol Smith at the Bulletin offices in Palma.

05-04-2022Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Carol Smith came to the Bulletin offices today to collect his free movie tickets from our on going competition.

Don’t forget we are having a weekly competition to give out free movie tickets. See below how you can be our next lucky winner.

The Bulletin in collaboration with @aficineib are giving away 2 pairs of tickets to see films in English at Ocimax, Rivoli or Sala Augusta in Palma.

For a chance to win, answer the following question: Who directed both Belfast and Death on the Nile?

Send your answer to: editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

Deadline is Monday, April 11. Winners will receive an email by Tuesday, April 12.

To collect your tickets you will need to come to the Bulletin offices at Paseo Mallorca, 9A between 10.00 and 14.00 (Monday to Friday). Tickets are not for any premiere films for that week.

