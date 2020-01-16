Letters to the Editor
Dear Sir,
Yesterday as a UK resident who has owned property in Majorca for decades I visited Soller which is a very photogenic place with my family and had a fantastic meal in a beautiful resort which is still open in winter.
Today I read with great interest an article in the Majorca Daily Bulletin regarding a presentation that took place in Soller yesterday referring to the rights of UK citizens who are residents in Spain.
Their are millions of tourists who visit the island in the summer who will be asking two simple questions.
As from 31/1/20 when Britain exits Europe.
Will my EH 111 health card still be valid?
Will my UK driving license still be valid?
Kind Regards,
Ian Rice
Comments
