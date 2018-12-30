Shares:

Well, that’s 2018. Roll on 2019. Some will say that 2018 was a year to forget, dogged by Brexit and all the fears and uncertainties. Even Majorca hasn't escaped the Brexit blues. I think it is fair to say that 2018 hasn't been the year that everyone had expected. In Majorca we enjoyed an average holiday season; many had expected better but it was only time before tourists started to return to resorts in north Africa and Turkey. Tourist takings were good but not that good, which means that there is less money about. It is quite noticeable around Palma; there is talk of an economic slowdown. And then of course there is Brexit and we are still none the wiser.

Because this is my last Viewpoint column of the year I will try and be upbeat and say that I doubt little or anything will change in 2019, but I doubt it. I would say that Brexit has been an exercise in bitter disappointment on both sides and plenty of worry for thousands of British citizens living in Spain. It would be nice to wake up one morning to discover that the mess has been cleaned up once and for all. Fingers crossed!

The one thing that didn't change in 2018 and will not change next year is the fact that we are very lucky to live on this beautiful island which shields us in some ways from the torrid times across Europe. My one complaint is that Majorca is becoming too expensive and there is a need for some form of price control. But apart from that we are privileged to live here and we should never forget that. A Happy New Year to all and thank you for your help and support during the year.