Looking ahead to the general election in Spain next month, 28 April, the results of five separate polls point towards PSOE being the most voted party, as it is now, but falling far short of a majority and being able to form a single-party government, similar to the situation in Madrid right now.

However, at the moment, the three right to far-right parties, the Partido Popular, Ciudadanos and Vox, which although none will admit to it, have become political bed buddies after joining forces to oust the socialists in Andalusia, will not be able to put together enough votes to form a coalition to overpower another socialist-led pact.

We all know that a day is a long time in politics, but the trouble the right-wing parties have is that, since the explosion of Vox, deemed by some to be far right, on to the scene, the other right-wing parties are trying to get one over each other as the trio bids to outdo each other on the campaign trail.

The net result is that, apart from PSOE, there is no "central" or "middle ground" party standing for election.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, initially considered a chancer after having won a vote of no confidence in the former Partido Popular, for the most part with the support of far left party Podemos, has actually managed to surround himself with some pretty smart people and keep his side in check. Unless the right gets back on track, there is little he will have to do to remain as prime minister.