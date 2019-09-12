Shares:

Does acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez know something that we don´t?

Yesterday, he put the country on a no-deal Brexit footing, announcing that his government would be recruiting 1,000 additional civil servants and a letter has been sent to more than 9,000 Spanish companies who have business dealings with the United Kingdom.

However, the only way that a no-deal Brexit could happen is if Prime Minister Boris Johnson breaks the law and takes the country out or the European Union refuses Britain the extension. Having said that it is best if Spain is prepared for any Brexit possibility given the importance of Britain to Spain and Spain to Britain. Sanchez has already said that the rights of the 300,000 Britons living in Spain will be safeguarded whatever the Brexit outcome but there is still some concern over the possibility of a no-deal especially when it comes to healthcare.

Also, while Spain has protected the rights of British citizens in Spain, Britain has not given the same assurances to Spanish citizens in Britain. There are about 200,000 Spanish citizens living in Britain. Sanchez has urged Britain to reconsider its Brexit stance and remain a member of the European Union. He claims that countries are better together than on their own.British opposition parties have been fighting long and hard to outlaw any possible no- deal Brexit, but many believe that it is government policy considering the deadlock in parliament.