I will recount a story about Prince Harry, which in my view, rather sums him up. He travelled to Majorca a few years ago on a no-frills airline, this fact was leaked to the media. What people probably don’t know is that he insisted that the VIP terminal was opened for him at Palma airport. It also meant that numerous local officials had to head to the airport to welcome him. So why did Prince Harry seek the VIP touch?

His supporters will say that he didn’t want to wander through the airport and be spotted and besieged by a large number of fans and well-wishers. There were also security implications. Or it could be just a question of wanting the VIP treatment? When his late mother came to Majorca shortly before her death she walked straight through the airport, like any other passenger.

To be honest I have never been a great fan of Prince Harry. It has nothing to do the fact that he stuck his tongue out at me when he was six years old and staying with his parents at the Marivent Palace! I have never bought his “bad boy with a heart of gold” image. He went up in my estimation when he went out to Afghanistan and served alongside British troops in what is one of the most dangerous places on earth. But he was a serving British army officer and his uncle, Prince Andrew, did show the way because he was a helicopter pilot on HMS Invincible during the Falklands war and he was at the centre of a major conflict with his ship being a key target for the Argentines. I think Prince Harry needs to grow up and realise that he was born into the royal family and follow the example of his grandmother, putting duty first.